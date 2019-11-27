One of America's favorite holidays, Thanksgiving, will be celebrated this week.
During hard economic times what matters most are the people in our lives, the quality of the time we can spend with them and the meaning and the joy that can bring.
And that, at its best, is what Thanksgiving is about.
It should be about the basics of life: the food we're lucky enough to eat, the family and friends we're lucky enough to be surrounded by; and the freedoms we're lucky enough to enjoy.
Thanksgiving also needs to be a time to reflect on the blessings we have experienced as a community during the most recent year.
As a community, we all have so much to be thankful for.
As we reflect on the many blessings in our lives, remember the families who have been torn apart or who have lost everything, and think about how you can give them more to be thankful for this year.
So let's not forget to be thankful that we are blessed with the ability to give and help others.
Take a few moments this holiday season to think about what you can give to the people here in our community who are struggling.
We challenge you to give thanks this year by giving