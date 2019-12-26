As El Defensor Chieftain gets ready to flip 2019 into the history books, it seems likes a good time to acknowledge the people who make our newspaper possible.
Anyone who has spent any time in a newspaper office, knows that journalism is a team sport. What you’re holding in your hands is the product of too many people to count, but it all starts with you — our readers.
For that, we’d like to say thank you.
Thank you for supporting the First Amendment, even during times when the news is hard to read or makes us uncomfortable.
Thank you for answering our phone calls and opening your doors. The truth is, nobody has to answer our reporter’s questions. Nobody has to pose for a photograph. Nobody has to call in a sports score.
Thank you for sharing your stories with us. It’s not easy trusting someone else to tell your story correctly and with some measure of compassion, but you do, and we are grateful.
Thank you for telling us when we have fallen short. That’s right, thanks to the retired teachers who stubbornly believe we will someday understand the difference between “who” and “whom” when so much evidence exists to conclude otherwise.
Thanks for giving us a chance to set the record straight when we need to.
Thank you for suggesting story ideas to us. Newspaper folk like to pretend they are everywhere and know everything. But when someone asks us, “Why didn’t you write about this?” The most honest answer is, “Nobody told us about it.”
Thank you for advertising with us, and an extra thank you to those of you who patronize the businesses who advertise. The people who subscribe want a newspaper filled with community news. If we slip and make a mistake, we want you to tell us about it, because we understand how critically important it is that the citizens of our community have accurate and thorough information on which to base their decisions.
Know that we'll do everything we can in 2020 to continue to provide that information.
And finally, thanks to the wonderful staff here at El Defensor Chieftain — they’re a well-oiled machine who works day and night to make sure our product is one you'll like. We're blessed to have a very talented and caring staff.
For all us at El Defensor Chieftain, we sincerely hope our readers have an “EXTRA, EXTRA” special New Year.