Let me tell you about my grandkids, cat, car, vacation, MRI. Yes, that's it, the miracle device that can peek into your corporeal form without the pesky roentgens of an X-ray. It's a test that ranks up there with death and taxes, for sooner or later, each one of us ends up going through that big doughnut with the clank-clank-clank. Yours truly recently had to don one of those flimsy hospital gowns in my sock feet, but I knew it wouldn’t be a terribly uncomfortable experience after the technician asked me what radio station I wanted to listen to through the headphones.
I can tell you all about it in person. If you’ve got the patience.
I’ve said it before, and I'll say it again. If there's one thing that we - and I don't mean the editorial or royal "we" - love to participate in, it's a conversation. A quick "hello, how ya’ doin'?" can turn into a 20-minute chinwag about the weather, food, the mayor, or how somebody did somebody wrong … but more times than not, we compare our aches and pains.
I’m speaking here from the viewpoint of someone staring at their golden years in the mirror, but it applies, I believe, to anyone over the age of 40 or 50. It’s no longer a question of staying healthy. It’s a question of having a malady you like.
But nevermind, here we are loping toward a whole new year and saying goodbye to the twenty-nineteens. This is the time of year my brain gets soggy on eggnog, so instead of trying to write something profound and meaningful, I usually end up reviewing the past year’s stuff.
For instance, the wordsmiths at Merriam Webster Dictionary have announced their Word of the Year. I was hoping “please” and “thank you” would be the most popular words of the year - maybe por favor and gracias - but no. 2019’s word of the year, according to Merriam Webster is, drum roll please, “they.” And by association … them, those, and their. In these days of equity and impartiality, it can stand in for her, he, his, she or what-have-you; a general-purpose pronoun that's congenial, gender-free, and probably contains no GMOs or wheat products.
I’m thinking the next time I'm at a function where you have name tag stickers, mine will say, "Hi, I'm them."
Another thing. A bunch of new words and phrases have been added to the dictionary, or have new meanings thanks to pop culture. See if you can sneak some of these into your next conversation:
- Buzzy. Anything everyone can't stop talking about.
- Cybersafety. Plenty of passwords and vigilance when surfing the Net.
- Dad joke: A wholesome joke of the type said to be told by fathers with a punchline that is often an obvious pun or play on words usually judged to be endearingly corny.
- Detectorist. One who searches for hidden treasures with your metal detector,
- Go-cup. Anything that's packaged to help you sip on the go is essential. Whether it's plastic or paper or holds coffee or alcohol.
- Goldilocks. Astronomers' description of a planet that isn't too hot or cold and can support life.
- Headwind. Something that inhibits personal progress. The converse of tailwind.
- Hustle. What someone has who gives their all.
- On-brand. Anything that supports or correlates to your public image or identity.
- Peak. Being at the height of popularity, use, or attention.
- Receipts. A text or photo that acts as proof that something happened, you have the receipts.
- Screen Time. Amount of time looking at cell phone screens.
- Stan. Someone who is a very enthusiastic fan of a celebrity or fictional character. The act of such fandom is called stanning.
- Swole. Something swollen, like being muscle-bound.
- Tweeps. Tweets to your peeps.
- Unplug. Putting away your electronic devices.
Speaking of the above-mentioned dad jokes:
When does a joke become a “dad joke?” When it becomes apparent.
Which weighs more, a gallon of water or a gallon of butane? A gallon of water. Butane is a lighter fluid.
If you’re an American in the kitchen, what are you when you’re in the bathroom? European!
Why did Beethoven get rid of all his chickens? Because all they said was “Bach, Bach, Bach.”
What did the police officer say to his belly-button? You’re under a vest.
Who is bigger, Mrs. Bigger or Mrs. Bigger’s baby? The baby, because he’s just a little bigger.
What does a gingerbread man make his bed with? A cookie sheet.
A woman in labor suddenly shouted, “Shouldn’t! Wouldn’t! Couldn’t! Didn’t! Can’t!” Don’t worry said the doctor, “those are just contractions.”
Helvetica and Times New Roman walk into a bar. “Get out of here!” shouts the bartender. “We don’t serve your type.”
Groaners they may be, dad jokes have been around ever since dads have been trying to make kids laugh. Real knee-slappers them...uh...those. Skip it.
Happy New Year! More eggnog, please.