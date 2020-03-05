When I’m talking about the newspaper or speaking in front of a group of individuals about El Defensor Chieftain, I'm often asked two major questions:
• How to you select the news for publication?
• How do you get enough news to fill the newspaper every week?
How we select a story and decide its length is largely subjective. However, as a community newspaper, we follow these simple guidelines in the selection of news for each publication.
1. Is the story significant?
2. What is the proximity of the story to our area?
3. Is there a human interest connection?
4. Timeliness. What is the immediacy of the news story?
5. Urgency. How urgent is it to get the story published?
Other factors include: public agenda, negatives, positives, analysis, decisions, service and quality of writing.
And there’s one other rule that I refer to as “Charlie’s Rule” named after one of my first mentors in the newspaper business. Charlie Johnson would say, “We should figure out a way to say ‘yes’ to every local interest item brought into our newspaper to be published.”
Whether the item is a weirdly shaped vegetable or grandparent’s proud moment touting their grandchild’s doctorate degree, we look for ways to include it in the newspaper to be preserved for history.
It’s a good rule that I try to make certain we emulate at newspapers where I am employed. Everyone’s news is news.
The second question: How do you get enough news to fill the newspaper every week?
Imagine trying to piece a brand-new jigsaw puzzle together every week with no picture. Could you do it?
That’s what it’s like in the news business. You never know what your jigsaw will look like at the end of the day.
Some days there will be plenty of pieces to put together to weave into the next week's newspaper. Other weeks we seek the advice of people we interact with each day during our daily travels, emails, Facebook pages and Twitter accounts. And just picking up the phone and alerting us to the news in your neighborhood is another way of informing us of community happenings.
I like to tell individuals that despite what you may think, the newspaper does not know all, tell all and see all the events that are making news. Our readers are our connecting link.
Our goal is to make news relevant for our audience to ensure a robust community discussion and participation as well as follow reports that provide an interpretation of what happened.
As people make bucket lists of things they’d like to do in their lifetime, the newsroom makes a bucket list of things we want to do or accomplish.
Our goal is to go beyond a single story that is served on a platter but to give our audience a full menu of news, sports and information.
•••
I had a wonderful time on Sunday attending the Socorro General Hospital's Spring Tea at the Fidel Center.
I always love seeing the many beautiful hats adorned by some wonderful women. I, of course, didn't wear a hat.
When someone called me on the carpet for not wearing a hat ... I quickly replied that I had my "Thinking Cap" on.
About the only hat I own is a baseball cap from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. Oh well, maybe next year I'll splurge and buy a proper hat to wear.