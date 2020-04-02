You know the drill: Wash your hands. Don’t touch your face. Don’t pick your nose … err, rub your nose, whatever. And here’s the tough one, don’t cough.
I never realized how you could get used to letting go with a stray hack now and then. It hit me while shopping for groceries last week when I felt a little cough coming on. I was thinking I better not give in to it in such a public place as John Brooks and ended up clearing my throat every few minutes. That is until I got back into the privacy of the car where I could let hock that loogie unseen. Ick.
I'm probably not alone on this; people are pushing their cart around suppressing any tell-tale sign of having coronavirus, or COVID-19. COVID-19, I’ve learned, is the trendy shorthand for coronavirus: CO for corona, VI for virus, D for disease, 19 for 2019.
Add that to the growing compendium of acronyms with which we’re supposed to be familiar. Frankly, all I can spout off the top of my head are the old standbys such as ASAP, FUBAR, AARP, UFO and the like. Unfortunately, our internet-texting-Facebook era keeps throwing new ones at us, and I just can't keep up. If you are currently self-isolating and getting bored, see if you can figure these out: BBIAB, NYOB, PANS, TTYL, EG, OFC, and FWIW.
But people seem to be adapting to the idea of not getting sick.
One doesn’t necessarily need to carry around a tape measure, but it’s pretty well understood by now that social distancing is a good thing. It helps to minimize infection for yourself, your family and your friends. Oh, and their families and their friends and their friends … ad infinitum. That’s how fast and how easily this particular disease spreads from person to person.
All I know is that today it seems we are somewhere between the end-times-omg-the-apocalypse on one end and Bing Crosby's Father O'Malley in Going My Way on the other.
These days the internet is rife with ideas to keep one from the boredom of self-isolation. For me, it comes down to two things; food and old movies. Now before you say anything, you don’t have to be “old” to like old movies.
This gets me to reminiscing about my favorites, and the funny thing is that I realized that most of them are either about food or had an eating scene. For instance, when I think of the movie Twister the first scene that comes to mind is not the killer tornado, but rather the scene of the big meal the storm chaser crew is having at Aunt Meg's house. Steak and eggs and gravy and mashed potatoes.
In The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, there is a scene with James Stewart, John Wayne and Lee Marvin featuring a plate of steak and potatoes and deep-dish apple pie. In The Apartment, Jack Lemmon strains spaghetti with a tennis racket.
In The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Walter Huston extols the virtues of beans and proceeds to finish off Humphrey Bogard's leftovers. In the 1953 War of the Worlds, a forest ranger helps himself to fried fish the scientists are cooking. Later in the movie, the female lead cooks up a breakfast of bacon and eggs in a partially destroyed farmhouse.
In Amadeus, a priest tries to coax Salieri out of seclusion with something that looks like cake and ice cream. In It Happened One Night, Clark Gable munches on a raw carrot while philosophizing about its nutritional benefits. Later he instructs Claudette Colbert on the proper way to dunk a doughnut.
But wait, there's more.
In Napolean Dynamite, tater tots are coveted in one scene. In Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, Spencer Tracy has a difficult time eating a hard shell taco for the first time.
In Tora! Tora! Tora!, that hot dog the Navy officer is eating while trying to alert the president about the Pearl Harbor attack looks pretty good.
There's also the radiated apples in 28 Days Later, the meat and bread Renfield is served in Dracula, the pork dish Johnny Depp eats that gets the cook shot in Once Upon a Time in Mexico, the lobster scene in Funny Girl, the eggs and bacon breakfast in Evolution, and the egg Van Johnson carries around in his helmet in Battleground (I don't think he ever gets to cook it). More recently, the ram-don they cook in last year’s Parasite sounds pretty tasty.
They all catch my attention, regardless of what the movie is about…
If watching these makes you hungry, too, just remember that when you go shopping, the folks who work the supermarket cash registers or restock shelves are doing one of the hardest jobs there is right now.