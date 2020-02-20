To the citizens of Socorro, thank you for the past seven years! You have embraced us as members of your community, with open arms.
Thank you to Mayor Ravi Bhasker and the city councilors for teaching us about Socorro.
Thank you to the basketball players and coaches of Socorro High School. We have loved meeting you, working with you and attending the games! Thanks to the best bus driver, Bernice, for getting us to and from the away games safely.
Thank you to the DAV members, the city library workers (especially Carol and Chelsea), Mike, Lloyd, Joe, Isaac, Demecio, Lupe, Chief Winters, Stephanie, Kristy and Donald for helping us and teaching us more things about Socorro.
Thanks to (and for) the free Yoga ladies. What fun conversations we had at the M Mountain Coffee Shop after Yoga on Monday, Wednesday and Friday!
Thank you to Epiphany Episcopal Church, one of the most welcoming churches we have ever attended. Everyone should try it out. And don’t forget about the Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper there on February 25!
Thank you to the crew of New Mexico Tech golf course! We have spent a lot of time walking the course and talking to you all. Beautiful (hard) course, beautiful people.
To the Fiber Arts Guild of Socorro County, what a treasure you are!! I learned something new every time we met. I will miss you all so much!
To all of the people we met while we were here, you know who you are, we will miss you. We can only hope Nebraska will be as good to us.
And finally, to Wanda and the staff of El Defensor Chieftain - you kept us informed on things happening in and around Socorro. The best little newspaper that just keeps getting better!
Socorro, what a wonderful and special place. You're the best kept secret in New Mexico.
Michael and Sherry McGuire
Lincoln, Nebraska