I attended the Friends of Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge annual meeting at the Bosque visitor centeron Feb. 8.
Friends of Bosque del Apache was honored with the 2015 Molly Krival Friends Group of the Year Award, presented by the National Wildlife Refuge Association (NWRA). The Association President Geoffrey Haskett, was the keynote speaker, and it was the 80th Birthday for the Refuge.
There are more than 200 Friends Associations at Refuges around the country. Mr. Haskett made the point that Federal support the Refuges receive is a mere fraction of what National Parks get, and yet Wildlife Refuges fill an important role in species preservation and habitat protection and renewal.
Bosque is one of the flagship refuges in the Country and a flyway for many bird species. In November the Bosque hosts the ‘Festival of the Cranes’ attracting 6,000 visitors with people coming from around the world.
I was surprised to learn the fefuge water features and riparian habitat are augmented with wells because the Rio Grande River doesn’t provide enough. During a questions and answers part of the program, someone brought up diversity and observed of the 100 people or so in attendance almost all were senior citizens and white.
The national organization has a committee focusing on building inclusion of all ages and racial, ethnic communities. Good for them! An official mentioned limitations Friends groups face because of non-profit 501 (c) (3) status and no politics corporate laws, I asked if there were groups forming sister organizations, not limited by law and able to organize political activities?
He wasn’t sure, I give him credit for being honest. A Bosque volunteer, who spoke at the meeting several times, said he was interested in the idea of a sister political arm to aid them.
Several members spoke about a struggle going on to protect the bird migrations by blocking an aerial electric line being proposed crossing the Rio Grande, bringing electricity from distant wind farms.
Environmentalists are asking the transmission line to be routed under the river, similar things are being done elsewhere.
There was strategizing about how to reach one of the New Mexico Democratic senators about it.
Really a fun meeting at the Bosque, I met nice people and I got a free lunch! What a great place! What a great place to volunteer! Thanks Friends!
Ralph Yehle,
Minneapolis, Minn.