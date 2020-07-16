Letter to the Editor

Why Black Lives Matter and not All Lives Matter?
Many people who hear or see the words, Black Lives Matter immediately respond with "All Lives Matter". But do they? Are all lives in America treated equally? Or, are some lives less valued than others?
There are very few people who are on the internet or who watch the news who have not seen recent videos of people who have been assaulted or even killed by police. Unfortunately, most of these recordings are of Black Men and youth. According to the Los Angeles Times (08/16/2019), "Getting killed by the police is a leading cause of death for young Black men in America." This means that Black youth and men are two and a half times more likely than white men and boys to die in an encounter with law enforcement.
It should not surprise anyone in New Mexico that Latinos and Native Americans also face greater risk of being brutalized by the police. But getting back to the issue of police violence against Black civilians, No one should be abused by those who are supposed to serve and protect them.
Yes, all lives matter. However, the systematic racism which is the underlying cause that leads to the disproportional deaths of Black people in America must be addressed NOW. If Black lives are saved, White, Latino and Native American lives will be saved, too. Black lives do matter.
Carol Courtney
Magdalena, New Mexico