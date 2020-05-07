Amidst the outcry for re-opening, I'd like to extend my appreciation to our mayor, Dr. Bhasker, for demanding that masks be worn in public places of business. If you think about it, this extra step prevents the virus from jumping from community to community, neighborhood to neighborhood and/or family to family. Do we need that here? After all, the zipcode 87801 has only 2 virus cases. Yes, for sure we do! The people of adjacent zipcode 87825, which has 35 virus cases, shop in Socorro. We can't know the extent that our mayor's mask policy has helped, but I'll put my money on it and hope that everyone else continues wearing a mask as well. Standing up for your rights by not wearing a mask is a cause that you don't hear about in New York City. If it evaporates with that volume of cases, why is it a cause at all?
- Barry Sabol - Socorro, New Mexico