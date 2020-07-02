Editor, the Chieftain:
As I was preparing the Socorro Stumper puzzle for this week, I decided to use a quote from an article about the Bureau of Land Management that appeared in the print edition only. The quote, from BLM reports, was by deputy director William Perry Pendley, and called for the public to do what they can to prevent wildfires, "this year, more than ever."
Later that day, as I was surfing the internet, I came across a news article that pointed out that President Trump will nominate the same William Perry Pendley to serve as permanent director of the BLM. The article pointed out that Pendley is a self-proclaimed “sagebrush rebel” who holds extreme anti-environment views. Furthermore, Pendley supports selling federal lands in the West. He doesn’t want to maintain and manage federal land, he just wants to auction it all off to the highest bidder.
Pendley says his past statements -– including describing climate science as “junk”, and immigrants as a “cancer” -- are not relevant to his nomination. But, they clearly indicate he is not worthy of this important national position. Even worse, Pendley published some of his anti-environmental screeds in magazines published by the late conspiracy paranoiac Lyndon LaRouche, who was convicted of fraud in 1988.
Pendley does not deserve to head the BLM. Sen. Tom Udall has said “The Trump Administration should nominate someone who believes in the agency’s mission and supports protecting our thriving outdoor recreation economy and iconic wildlife—not a longtime advocate of selling off U.S. public lands to the highest bidder.”
I chose another quote for this week’s puzzle. And, we should have another candidate for this important position.
David E. Thomas
1201 N. Avenida de Chamiso Pl.
Socorro, NM 87801
Daytime and evening phone: 505-410-0753.
Source of quotes:
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/trump-william-perry-pendley-bureau-land-management_n_5e02645de4b0843d3601dd79