This ends up being a very personal message to my big Alamo Navajo Magdalena Socorro family. It is a message to Caitlyn, Shoshanna, Mary Ann, Kyle, Kim, Dora, Noah, Robert, Kee, Casey, Cecelia, Libby, Nina, Alayna, Fae, Mikey, Gita – to all of you, younger and older, whom I love that I haven’t named.
I want each of you to be safe. I want your mama safe, your aunties and your grandmothers and grandfathers, your babies and your cousins. I love you.
I have spent hours each day the last few weeks on the net watching, reading and learning about this COVID-19 threat. I’ve spent years learning the science and practice of infectious diseases and working in the public health arena, most recently as the Magdalena School District Nurse for 18 years. I know most of you trust me as I trust you. You are used to me telling you exactly what I see and think.
I am very concerned about this virus. It could be the equivalent of a viral nuclear bomb here if we don’t act now. I want to ask you urgently to please listen to what health experts are telling us:
Wash your hands often and well. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve. Stay home if you are sick. If someone at home is sick, try to isolate them as much as you can in one room.
Practice social distancing. Limiting transmission between individuals is vital to help contain the outbreak. Stay home whenever you can. Don’t go anywhere if you don’t have to. If possible, call your mama at Good Sams instead of visiting. If you can delay an appointment, do it. If we can do this social distancing effectively, we may at least buy time so our healthcare systems can keep up with the infections to come. I heard that by decreasing contact with others by 25% we decrease viral spread by 50%.
Many of you can’t just stay home to just distance yourselves from others because of work. Wash your hands, don’t touch your faces. Wash your hands, over and over, again and again.
If you have symptoms, call the New Mexico Department of Health Coronavirus Hotline at 1-855-600-3453 for expert advice. If you think you are sick enough to be in the hospital, don’t hesitate - call 911.
Spread the word. Speak up. Don’t calm down, but don’t panic. None of us in our community is alone. It is what we treasure most about living here. We have great resources on the Rez, in Magdalena, Socorro and in New Mexico. That includes the wonderful staff at Socorro Hospital, and they are preparing. Good Sams is a five-star facility with wonderful staff. They are preparing.
I spent a few days at the main Presbyterian hospital in Albuquerque and got excellent care. Our state and tribal leaders are working together for us. Best of all we have each other.
If you need help, speak up. I sit here and see each of your beautiful faces with tears on my cheeks so grateful to know you and to have you for my friends. I worry. I send you big hugs. Stay home when you can, wash your hands. Don’t touch your faces. Wash your hands. I love you.
Ann Kohler
Magdalena