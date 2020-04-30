To the Editor:
In 2018, the election of Dr. Howie Morales as Lt. Governor left the seat for New Mexico’s 28th Senate District vacant. That seat was filled by appointment. The primary election ending on June 2nd represents our first opportunity to cast votes for our preferences. I hope that you will seriously consider supporting and voting for Siah Correa Hemphill.
Although Siah is more well-known in Grant County where she grew up, she has quickly earned a reputation in Socorro County for her honesty, openness, and competence. Siah is someone who will fight for the well-being of children and families as her number one priority. She has decades of experience navigating healthcare challenges, which has given her both the knowledge and motivation to improve healthcare access and affordability. She also has decades of experience with our public education system, which has provided her with the kind of expertise that's sorely needed to improve the quality of education for our children.
Another reason that I welcomed Siah’s candidacy has everything to do with my disappointment in the person appointed as our interim senator – Gabriel Ramos. In the two legislative sessions where he has now served, Ramos has distinguished himself by voting with the Republican minority and against too many of the items supported by his party and the governor – items that are critical to those of us in the 28th District. While he represents himself as a Democrat, his actions and voting record suggest that he is far more aligned with the Republican minority.
To put my concerns in context, all but a handful of contributions to Ramos’s campaign came from out-of-district and out-of-state corporate interests. These include the tobacco industry, and especially the oil and gas industry. Oil and gas don’t just make up most of the corporate contributions to Ramos, they’re responsible for almost two-thirds of his total campaign funds. For contrast, Siah’s campaign doesn’t take corporate money at all, and is overwhelmingly supported by individual contributions from people who live in the district. Let’s just say I know which one I trust to stand up for my interests in the legislature.
If you did not meet Siah on one of her multiple visits to Socorro and Magdalena, I urge you to visit her website, siahforsenate.com, to get a good picture of her background, skills, accomplishments, and legislative priorities.
- David B. Johnson
Socorro