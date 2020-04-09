New Mexicans are doing the right things to stop the spread. This is enabled by near saturation coverage of the epidemic, latest stats, coping strategies etc. It is also enabled by the federal government allocated two TRILLION dollars to prevent the US economy from self-destructing.
This is a staggering amount of money! It is also quite comparable to the cost to convert the ENTIRE US electric grid to 100% carbon-free generating capacity (based on total US electric consumption and cost of solar cells and support infrastructure). Greta Thunberg said she was surprised that the existential threat of climate change was not receiving wall-to-wall media coverage. COVID is receiving exactly that coverage.
While we don't have a vaccine for COVID yet, we DO ALREADY have the technology to largely eliminate fossil fuels. The rest is just money and political will.
Our Congress has already demonstrated they have both of those to combat COVID, because now the wealthy and well-connected that run our government are at risk of health and financial ruin -- just like the rest of us.
The rest of us need to speak up -- and soon. By November the restructuring of society will already have happened. Urge our timid and uninspired politicians to put America back to work building a renewable energy grid.
Unprecedented disasters are also unprecedented opportunities for change. If those of us who want a more equal and cleaner society do not make our voices heard, the regressive, authoritarian citizens of America certainly will. Dream big New Mexico!
Richard Sonnenfeld
Socorro