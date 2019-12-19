Here it is the third week of December when the days are getting shorter and the holiday to beat all holidays is next week. But before that happens, there’s a turning point – astronomically speaking.
It’s when we cross over the hump, so to speak, the shortest “day” of the year. At 9:19 p.m. this Saturday, winter officially begins; the Winter Solstice. The main thing is that the day after, the hours of daylight will start getting longer. At the breakneck speed of just under a minute each day, and – look out – we're on our way to spring. Any way you look at it, it's a pivotal day.
The thing is, a couple of days before and after the solstice, the sun's movement is so slight that appears to stop, and in pre-enlightened times it was thought that the sun was standing still, so they came up with the Latin word for "sun" and "to stand still," or solstice.
Here’s where it gets technical, but don’t worry, it won’t be on the test. Keeping in mind the Earth's 23.5-degree tilt, as we go from summer to winter in the Northern Hemisphere, the points on the horizon where the sun rises and sets moves a tiny bit northward each day. The high point of the sun also moves northward each day. This raises the question; why 23.5 degrees? Why any degrees at all?
I'm wondering if one day way back in history, something like a ginormous comet or asteroid whacked the planet out from a straight up and down spin. Inquiring minds want to know.
And while we're inquiring…in Australia, does Santa Claus wear that heavy winter outfit, or does he switch at the equator to a red tank top with white piping? I mean, it is the summer solstice down under. I guess he does one hemisphere and then the other really, really fast like Superman in a phone booth. And he covers the entire Earth in one night.
Now we’re getting deep into quantum mechanics here. I wonder if Santa would agree to take a ride through the Large Hadron Collider at CERN in Switzerland to test a couple of theories. I’ve often wondered if Santa Claus is the elusive Higgs boson after all.
Well, at this point, it's clear that I'd better get with the physics students at New Mexico Tech before I shoot my mouth off any more on this Santa thing. Speaking of Tech, there's sure to be a mass exodus of students going home for the Christmas break, and school kids will also be getting off, two whole weeks starting Monday. Likewise for Magdalena.
But life goes on, and the rest of us will still be working, and thinking about that makes me miss those days when I was going to school and getting all those days off. Ah… summer vacation… lazy days, ice cream cones, and playing outside till dark. Oops...I’m drifting off topic here.
In the meantime, go ahead and wallow in the spirit of the season. Sing a few carols, munch a bunch of empanadas, biscochitos, or relleno balls, and try to dream up a white Christmas while you snooze.
Speaking of which, I don’t know about you, but some of us have mixed feelings about the use of “Xmas” instead of spelling out the word Christmas. Using the X in Xmas is not a new thing dreamed up by advertising agencies, at least that’s what I learned in my First Century Christianity class back at college. It all started in the mid-0000s when the Roman government was persecuting anybody and everybody that didn’t worship one, or all, of their various and sundry deities. That meant the early Christian groups had to be secretive in passing along their good news. So, to let others know who they were talking to, they would just draw out an X in the dirt, like a code. X is the first letter in the Greek word Christ, so the X does have some history. Kind of like a 1st-century hashtag.
While we’re on the subject, historians and theologians pretty much agree that Mary did not actually have Jesus on December 25. They figure in the early years of the church it was decided to celebrate the birth of Christ around the above-mentioned winter solstice since that date was already a holiday celebrated by who knows how many others of varying beliefs. You had your Saturnalia and Mithras already in place around that date, and farther north, you had your Druids with their evergreen trees and their Yuletide.
Oh, and the often sung song about Yule logs, which is sort of like keeping the home fires burning over winter, I guess. I wonder if piñon can qualify as a yule log.
And now my dumb joke for the holidays. Q: What’s Santa’s favorite thing to do in his garden? A: Hoe, hoe, hoe!