There was no need to rush to name a new Socorro Consolidated School Board member last week and there are plenty of good reasons why they should have waited.
With all due respect for Sharon Sessions who was appointed last week, we believe the board made a huge mistake.
First, if the board wanted to rush to fill the position why didn’t they appoint the second or third place finisher in the District III race. That would have been the most honorable and honest thing to do. Or to select another candidate who didn’t win. All of those individuals cared enough about the school and our children to put their name on the ballot. Sharon Sessions didn’t.
Secondly, the district had 45 days from when Lindsey Lopez resigned to fill that position. Lopez officially resigned January 1. There was absolutely no need to fill this position on January 13 without public notice.
Third, the board took one of its own fellow members for granted. Pauline Jaramillo is in her third term on the board and most recently served as the President of the New Mexico School Boards Association (NMSBA). She knows quite a bit about the process of filling school board vacancies. In addition, the NMSBA has recommended guidelines for filling vacancies.
Those recommended guidelines are:
1. The board establishes a time line for board
selection. It has 45 days from the receipt of
the resignation letter of the board member.
2. Board issues Notice of Vacancy to the public
in its official newspaper of record which
includes:
a. Qualifications (registered voter, resident of
the school district or board district).
b. Require documents such as a letter of
interest, resume, and a request to answer
questions on why they are interested.
c. Establish a deadline for receipt of letters
of interest.
Obviously common sense did not prevail in the board’s first decision of 2020.
There was no public notice in the newspaper other than the board was meeting on January 13. The only indication that a new board member was to be selected could only be obtained if someone downloaded the agenda from the school district’s web site.
Lopez knew there was a possibility she couldn’t serve when she resigned from her job at Midwest New Mexico Cap (Head Start) in late November and accepted a new position in Albuquerque. Yet … she waited until January to submit her resignation for the new board to make the appointment rather than start the process with the retiring school board, which included her opponent, J.C. Trujillo.
Why did she do that?
The answer seems to be clear. Current Superintendent Ron Hendrix and J.C. Trujillo have not seen eye-to-eye on several issues concerning the operation of the school district in the past. By not informing the old school board of her intentions in December, the newly elected board would make a decision on her replacement.
We also believe there was a “walking quorum” working behind the scenes to get a certain candidate into office. A “walking quorum” is a series of gatherings or e-mails among separate groups of members of a governmental body, each less than quorum size, who agree, tacitly or explicitly, to act uniformly in sufficient number to reach a quorum. A walking quorum may produce a predetermined outcome and thus render a publicly-held meeting a mere formality.
When newly elected School Board Member David Hicks said in an open meeting “...we’ve been communicating with each other” he sent up a “red flag” that there were discussions going on behind the scenes out of the public’s ear shot.
Rumors had been circulating around the community since December of school administration officials working to find candidates as nominees (one which was Sessions). Last week’s meeting only served as a confirmation the rumors were indeed, true.
The decision of appointing a new school board member shouldn’t be about protecting kingdoms or creating new ones. This is about the future of the children who are educated within the Socorro Consolidated School District.
The best school boards are those that are the most transparent with nothing to hide.
It’s troubling to think our newly elected members and board president failed to practice transparency in the truest sense of the word during its first meeting.
School administration may deny recruitment of its candidate ever took place. However, our school board should not have circumvented the public process.
Although their decision appears to be final, the question of transparency will haunt the current school board in days and years to come.
Simply put: You've broken the public's trust.