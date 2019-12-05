A couple of years ago, one of my good friends, Sister Donna from St. Mary’s of the Visitation, called my office and told me she had a newspaper clipping she wanted to drop by and give to me.
Sister Donna was known for her clipping stuff out of newspapers and magazines and giving them to folks. It was her thing to bring a bit of cheer to her friends and neighbors.
That particular day she marched into my office and dropped the yellowed clipping on my desk. "Thought you should read this," she said. She smiled, turned around, and left my office.
I didn’t have time to read the clipping she tossed on my desk until after supper. As I read the article, it offered some unique, meaningful gift suggestions, which had no financial value … yet they were priceless. As I thought about these suggestions, I realized we all could give or use one of these items this holiday season.
The Gift of Listening: Psychologists tell us that one of the greatest things we can do for one another is to listen. Why not give this valuable gift to those people on your list who live alone and have no one else to talk to? Think about nursing homes or home-bound friends or relatives. No present is necessary. But think about spending time listening to their life stories. Just listen to their stories from their days or your.
The Gift of Signs of Affection: Take time to give your loved ones signs of affection. Be generous with your hugs, your kisses, your gentle squeezings of the hand, your pats on the back. Let these tiny actions demonstrate the great love you have inside. Sometimes we forget that a simple hug during the holidays is all that is needed to brighten someone's day.
The Gift of Notes: Write notes to your loved ones. They can be as simple as "I love you" or as creative as a sonnet. Put your notes where they will surprise those special people: in his lunch, in her purse, among his socks, on her pantry. Though notes may be a surprise, the message will not. Think about writing a handwritten note in your Christmas card rather than the generic typed letter or a generic greeting on Facebook or other social media outlets.
The Gift of Laughter: Everyone loves a good laugh. Give those you love this gift. Just cut out a cartoon, clip a joke, copy a riddle, save a clever article.
The Gift of Game: Most people have at least one game they like to play, whether it be tennis or golf, poker, chess, checkers or even Twister. Offer to play your loved one’s game favorite game with him or her. Think about taking all those board games out of the closet that were bought during Christmas' past. When was the last time you played Monopoly, Scrabble, Chutes and Ladders, or Crazy 8 with your kids or grandkids without any social media or cell phone interruptions?
The Gift of Doing a Favor: Do favors for those special people on your list. Help with the dishes, type up that letter, clean out the basement, shovel show for your parents, grandparents or an elderly neighbor, or run to the store. This gift is made more valuable when it anticipates a request rather than when it responds to one.
The Gift of a Cheerful Disposition: Try to be cheerful around those you love. That means no complaining, no feeling sorry for yourself, no nasty comments, no screaming, no pessimistic predictions, no negative posts or comments on social media. Your gift of cheerfulness will be a precious gift for everyone - including yourself.
The Gift of Being Left Alone: There are times in our lives when we want nothing better than to be left alone. Become more sensitive to theses times in others’ lives. Think about offering to take a friend's kids or grandkids for an afternoon so mom and dad can have some downtime. By giving them solitude, the privacy of “do not disturb,” of being left alone, is a huge gift during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.
The Gift of Compliment: Pay your friends, family, and loved ones compliments. A simple "You look good in blue," or "I like your hair that way," or "Good supper, mom" can be of inestimable value to people who may feel they are being taken for granted. It's just a few words ... but some days, it can make a world of difference in the life of someone you care about.
The Gift of Prayer: Let’s not forget one of the most immaterial yet valuable gifts we can give - the gift of prayer. Pray for all those people on your shopping list and let them know that you pray for them. Whether it’s a few minutes in the morning, afternoon, or evening — prayer has been known to work a few miracles.