This is weird. People are walking around looking like they're gonna’ rob a bank or something. Like a 20th-century version of an outlaw on a 1950s TV western. But instead of a bandana over their face, they’re wearing a surgical mask.
It’s all understandable, of course, and I have my own masks, hand sanitizer and Nitrile gloves. But I could use some kind of biohazard outfit the next time I face the throng of toilet paper fanatics at Walmart.
Otherwise, I’ve been doing my part and dutifully working from home. All last week and part of this week (so far). Which is fine and all, but I seem to be putting on the pounds. I mean, being alone in the house while my wife is at work, there's the temptation to be continually snacking at the computer. Hey, how'd that Blue Bell ice cream get in the freezer? And who put the Wavy Lays on top of the fridge?
Yes, there is a downside to working at home, but there’s also an upside other than avoiding the risk of coming down with the coronavirus. One thing is - thanks to email and texting and something called Zoom - that I can get the job done on my laptop sitting on the back porch in Magdalena. Who’d a thunk it?
The newspaper business has sure come a long way since the early days of the Chieftain, back when the West was still a tad wild and bit wooly. Things could get pretty hairy, especially for the owner and editor of The Sun, the first newspaper in Socorro, and the violence that led to his death, which in fact, led to the debut of this newspaper in 1884.
I’ve told the story before about Mr. A. M. Conklin, the aforementioned Sun editor, being gunned down in the street one evening outside the Methodist church. Bushwhacked, I guess the vernacular of the day would have it.
While it’s said that the murder may or may not have had anything to do with the newspaper, all of Socorro was understandably up in arms. During those days, retired Army Colonel Ethan Eaton, recently of Ft. Craig, was the self-appointed champion of law and order, supported by like-minded vigilantes who dispensed justice at the end of a rope, thus avoiding a pesky trial.
Anyway, Conklin’s killer, Onofre Baca, skedaddled to Mexico, but was captured by some Texas Rangers who didn’t bother with extradition and went across the border, grabbed him, and brought him back to Socorro. But before his court date Col. Eaton and crew snatched Onofre from the pokey so he could be the honored guest at a necktie party down on Garfield Street.
At least that’s the version of the story I heard.
Conklin’s widow took over The Sun for a while before she was done with it. By 1884 the Sun’s printing press and the rest of the accouterment was acquired by John Helphingstine for his fledgling weekly newspaper called the Socorro Chieftain.
And here we are, the oldest weekly newspaper in New Mexico.
When I try to imagine those early days of Socorro’s print media, I picture the rumpled newspaper editor in the movie The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, doing his best to be the flaming sword of truth for the denizens of the fictional town of Shinbone, who says, “I'm your conscience, I'm the small voice that thunders in the night, I'm your watchdog who howls against the wolves…”
Yes, I watch a lot of movies, old and new.
One of my favorites is the editor in the 1950s science fiction The Monolith Monsters, who laments the fact that nothing ever exciting happens in his small desert town. He's not the hero of the movie, but is the one who provides vital information, saying, "if it's dull and statistical I've written about it."
Crusading newspaper editors have been immortalized in movies like Citizen Kane or The Milagro Beanfield War, the one filmed in Truches about a small-town editor exposing corruption over water rights. On the other hand, there are the debonair and quick-witted editors like Cary Grant in His Girl Friday.
But the hard-bitten, dedicated reporters seem to usually get all the glory, such as the crusading reporters Robert Redford and Al Pacino in All the President’s Men or the reporters at the Boston Globe in Spotlight. Of course, Clark Gable as an investigative newspaper reporter in It Happened One Night got him the girl, plus a front-page story.
But there are also unscrupulous reporters like Kirk Douglas in Ace in the Hole (filmed in Grants), James Cagney in Picture Snatcher, or Sally Field in Absence of Malice.
Then there’s the reporter in The Day the Earth Caught Fire who’s assigned to do a feature story on coronary thrombosis, but he ignores his editor and investigates the dramatic changes in the Earth’s climate caused by nuclear testing.
Okay, enough of this.
I’ve been washing my hands. Can I take a shower now?