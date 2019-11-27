Last week I received an interesting email. It stated, “If you could bring back one toy from your childhood, what would it be? Does it still exist today? And if so, how much would it cost you?”
This got me thinking. What were my favorite childhood toys?
As I look back, it was probably the gifts that my grandfather made. He was an excellent craftsman with wood and iron. He built me a beautiful dollhouse with wonderful handmade curtains and furniture.
Another great gift was my electric typewriter. No more pounding the keyboard on the manual my parents bought second hand from the courthouse, when they were upgrading to smaller manual typewriters. Although, I’ll admit my fingers were extremely strong from typing all my book reports for my English teacher, Mr. Logue.
Of course, what would Christmas be without a new board game or jigsaw puzzle. In the days before electronic games, my siblings and I loved the game called Trouble. As we grew older we love playing Scrabble, Uno, Trivial Pursuit, Battleship, and Risk. Risk was the military strategy game that got us in sooooo much trouble! We could play the game for days … then all of a sudden my mother would pack up the board game because of too much squabbling.
That random email that got me reminiscing was from Rebecca Gramuglia, a shopping expert with TopCashback.com. She noted that holiday gifts ranging from a cool $3 to $100 in 1989 will have increased to more than $300 plus in 2019.
Really? However, toys themselves haven’t changed much compared to today’s “hot toys” list — both have dolls, cars, games, cuddly toys and game consoles.
For instance, in 1989, the hot electronic gift was a GAME BOY and it cost about $89. You can still buy a GAME BOY today, Gramuglia says. But it will cost you upwards of $300 – refurbished, that is, off of Amazon.
The hot doll in 1989 was a Lil Miss Makeup. It was advertised in the front page of KB Toys Holiday catalog for a price of $19.99. Today the popular toy is nowhere to be found … unless you find a collector. Then, prices would start at roughly $50.
While you may have already started your holiday gift shopping, think about the time we spent in our youth pouring of the JC Penney or Sears’ Wish Books.
After supper, my siblings and I would camp out on the living floor and spend hours upon hours pouring over what Santa might bring us for Christmas. We folded back the corner pages of the book, or circle our favorite toy with a bright red crayon. Sometimes our wish would come true … and Santa would bring our favorite toy. Other times … we’d just have to wish for another year to pass in hopes the guy in the jolly red suit would remember our request.
However, when it comes to gifts it's the thought that counts, not the price. And as my grandmother used to remind me … handmade gifts always are the most special.
So with that in mind, here’s my pitch for this year’s Santa Jingle Bash. The event will feature 30 plus vendors with beautiful handmade gifts for the holiday. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, at Finley gym in Socorro.
Plus, bring along the kiddos, they’ll be able to have breakfast with Santa at the same time. They’ll be plenty to do in Socorro that weekend, with the art stroll as well as music in the Plaza. Plus don’t forget about Socorro’s annual Lighted Christmas parade.
So circle the date on your calendar – December 7! Come enjoy the Christmas holiday in Socorro.