It all begins next week. It's when Mardi Gras ushers in the first day of Lent, those 40 days of abstentions. Time to consider what habit or vice we can do without between Ash Wednesday and Good Friday. As in past years, food and alcoholic beverages again top the lists of most people, but coming in right behind are tobacco, gambling, and technology in the form of computer games and social media.
And then there is that dang smartphone.
This raises the question: Can you outsmart your smartphone? I’ll wager that in this day and age, fiddling with a cellphone whenever one has a quiet moment is just as addictive as caffeine.
But not as satisfying as my wake-up coffee. Or my mid-morning coffee. Or my lunchtime coffee. Or my afternoon coffee. Never mind.
The converse also works for some people. Rather than abstaining from one thing or another, observe the period proactively, as in doing something for other people, service, as it were. Either way, it's taking steps to get out of your ego for a few weeks.
Nevertheless, if you’re in doubt, here’s my list of simple things you might consider giving up:
• Wearing sunglasses indoors.
• Hashtags.
• Calling every disparate thing “iconic.”
• Just plain giving up.
• Cursing. Dagnabbit!
• Putting on airs.
• Using the phrase “just saying.”
• Being hungover. Especially on Ash Wednesday.
Me? I'm giving up politics. All the falderol and finger-poking and hearsay is something social media and the internet, in general, is really good at, and it hasn't been done my blood pressure any favors. As a matter of fact, I may just give up the internet as well. Or not.
To be honest, I represent the ICYMI victims, you know, the internet shorthand that stands for In Case You Missed It, which suggests that you should’ve known something already, whatever it happens to be, which is a telling of how this ever-changing technology is changing us. There is so much information available through the net that people are getting the feeling that they have to know everything going on from minute to minute, or at least hour-to-hour.
Maybe this thing got its roots when the 24-hour cable news channels started cropping up 30 some-odd years ago. Still, whatever, it's gotten to the point that the implication of ICYMI is that you need to know all those things that are going on while you are actually busy living your life. Like a play on John Lennon’s line in Beautiful Boy, “Life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans;” now instead it’s “You’re missing out on juicy gossip and red-faced politics while you’re busy living your life.”
I’ll be the first to admit that its is easy to get distracted while perusing Facebook or any of those other social media sites. And then there’s Twitter, but I have yet to pay any attention to that. They say that in the Twitterverse, “Life is what happens when you’re not checking facts.”
I guess I’m stuck in simpler times – the email era, the good old days.
More and more, I hear people talk about the way things used to be, and maybe that's because technology and change seem to be speeding up. I’m reminded of a conversation I had with an old high school buddy of mine, and he was talking about something called the Law of Accelerating Returns. It's a kind of theory that the current rate of technological advancement doubles every 11 months. He said what's particularly odd about this is that when one looks backward in time, the curve of advancement seems flat, but if one looks forward even as short as ten years, the impending progress approaches infinity.
In other words, as we invent more effective ways to do things, we end up with more effective ways to learn, which leads to even more effective ways to do something, which leads to more effective ways to learn, and on and on and on.
Is this making sense?
Using that logic, in ten years, we'll be a thousand times more technologically advanced than we are today. You may not see it, he says, but we're already a thousand times more advanced than we were just 10 years ago, and in twenty years we'll be a million times more advanced than we are now. He thinks we'll see more technological change in the next 30 years than in all our previous history combined.
Trouble is, technological changes in society have a quantum-leap effect, but at the same time, our evolutionary skills don't change over short periods of time.
Geez, I got way off track here. I think I need some decaf.
Coffee’s one thing I’m not giving up.