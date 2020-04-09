It seems like I’m waking up every morning thinking, “Will I catch it today?”
And then roll over for another 40 winks. By the time I finally rise, I’ve got the refrain from the 1980 song by The Police, “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” running through my head. Then after imbibing copious amounts of coffee, I got to thinking of other song titles and compiling a mixtape to get me through this crazy, scary situation we’re in together.
Before I go any further if you know what a mixtape is, please raise your old wrinkled hand.
OK, I’m joking, but with the advent of instant streaming music, the young’uns probably don’t even know what a cassette player looks like, let alone a cassette. But for some of us old-school types, there’s nothing like the feeling of handing someone a tape of songs you made specifically for them.
So, here’s my mixtape. I begin with Strange Days by The Doors, which has been popping in my head frequently, as well as Stand Back by Stevie Nicks.
Wait. Yes, I realize these songs may have nothing whatsoever to do with the coronavirus, but it does give me an excuse to take a stroll down memory lane. I mean, if nothing else, reminiscing with good ol’ tunes can give you a break from the daily blitz of not-so-good news.
Next, I Want to Hold Your Hand by The Beatles, which takes on a whole new meaning, as well as The Beach Boys’ In My Room, especially during these stay-at-home times. Likewise, with Gimme Shelter by the Rolling Stones, All Revved Up And No Place to Go by Meatloaf, and So Far Away by Carole King. And for those with cabin fever, I’m Going Slightly Mad by Queen.
As for social distancing, I’ve got Every Breath You Take by The Police, Keep Your Hands to Yourself by the Georgia Satellites, and Can’t Touch This by MC Hammer (admittedly a goofy entry).
For the fatalists among us, I’m adding Mad World by Tears For Fears, It’s The End Of The World As We Know it by REM and Down With The Sickness by the metal band Disturbed.
On the upside, there’s Getting Better by The Beatles, Warren Zevon’s Don’t Let Us Get Sick, and the uplifting Better Things by The Kinks.
And last but not least, for the Mr. Spock in me, I’m adding Frank Sinatra’s That’s Life to the list.
Plus, I’ve discovered a raft of parody songs cropping up on the web. The Bee Gees’ Staying Alive is now Staying Inside, and the 70s hit My Sharona has become My Corona.
And by now, you may have heard Neil Diamond’s timely rewording of Sweet Caroline ... “hands, washing hands...reaching out, don’t touch me...”
Moving on. Now that selfisolation is the new normal for lots of folks, maybe it’s time to re-visit the latest so-called life hacks. Life hacks are supposed to show you how to do mundane things more effectively, such as cleaning your headlights with Colgate and a toothbrush instead of boring old soap and water.
But I’ve found using some of these tricks may turn something already simple into a Rube Goldberg nightmare, like what you have to do to perfectly fold a fitted sheet. No can do. And the idea of easily dolloping out pancake mix from a ketchup squeeze bottle sounds like more trouble than it’s worth. I mean, how are you supposed to get the pancake mix into the squeeze bottle in the first place?
How about using dental floss to cut a cake? As for sticking the sliver of an old bar of soap onto a new bar, I thought everybody was doing that already. And I had no idea there were so many things you could do with Post-It notes, soda can pull-tabs, or dryer sheets.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but aren’t a lot of these just recycled from the old newspaper column Hints From Heloise that I grew up with? You know, like “take your bananas apart when you get home from the store,” or “leftover Snickers bars from Halloween make a delicious dessert.”
But face it, the term “hack” sounds a little edgier than “household tip,” or “lifestyle hint.” Fair enough.
For more ideas, try Googling “coronavirus life hacks” to learn all the incredible things you can do with a - heaven forbid - empty toilet paper tube.
Anyway, here we are approaching the middle of April, and although the IRS has moved the filing date back to July 15, I’m hardwired for April 15. Saturday I dove in and finished my 1040. To be honest, I actually have no problem with paying my income taxes, but I’m wondering ... do you think maybe there’s a life hack for paying what you owe?
You know, like folding a one-dollar bill in such a way it looks like a hundred?