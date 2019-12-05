There is more to life than winning. That statement is not just a platitude that you share after your team loses the big game. It’s absolutely true.
The Socorro Warriors football team Saturday lost in its bid to become state champions. Earlier last month, the same fate happened to the Socorro girls soccer team.
Whether it was a battle on the gridiron or on the soccer field, we expected the games to be played with great intensity. Unfortunately, in the end, we didn't win.
Winning would have been a perfect ending to what had a storybook season for both teams.
But it wasn’t meant to be. Coach Damien Ocampo was gracious in the loss. “We shot ourselves in the foot down the stretch. They hit a big play late, and then we kept making mistakes as a unit that we couldn’t recover from. My hats off to that group across the field today.”
The loss wasn't from a lack of hard work through the entire season or the lack of support from Socorro fans cheering on their teams Saturday or earlier in November.
The Socorro community was proud of its football team and its girls soccer team before the loss. Nothing that happened during the game should change that.
Yes, losing hurts. The hard work, the hours, the sweat … it didn’t pay off in the ultimate goal of a state title.
Warrior fans are rightfully disappointed — not in the players, but the result of the game. Our teams have shown great success from the start; it was more of an expectation.
But winning a title is hard and only one team can be crowned state champion.
Of course, winning is better than losing. However, you could tell from the looks on the players' faces how disappointed they were to hold the state runner-up trophy.
Despite the losses we won’t cheer with any less enthusiasm next season because they didn’t win the title.
While the teams came up short on the scoreboard, there were lessons learned through sport that will last them their entire lives. Teamwork, hard work, having a common goal, having respect for others … those things will last long after they play their last game.
Indeed, our Warriors did well. We hope that continues for the rest of their lives.
Finally, thank you Damien Ocampo and Michael Olguin Jr. as well as members of their coaching staffs for helping our community's young men and women become outstanding citizens and giving Warrior fans thrills that will long be remembered.
Our Socorro community believes in you and the success you will obtain in the future.
Remember there’s more to life than what scoreboard reads at the end of the game.
So … hold your heads high Socorro Warriors! We're proud of your success.