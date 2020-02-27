I think we all believe in weather folklore and weather lore at some point in our life. Folklore beliefs are based on fear and superstition, while weather lore is based on observations of the environment.
My grandfather was a believer in both. We'd be shelling walnuts in his garage during the winter months surrounded by a big old potbelly stove when he'd bestow a bit of wisdom on my older brother and me.
An avid weather watcher, he had all sorts of crazy sayings he'd share with us from time to time. One I remember quite well was his Easter prognostication: Green Christmas, white Easter.
Considering our weather here in Socorro County, that prognostication may not come true in the desert this Easter season.
One similar I heard echoed by those with Nordic blood when I lived in Minnesota was: Easter in the snow; Christmas in the mud; Christmas in snow, Easter in mud.
Another one I always remembered was about when it rained on Easter: A good deal of rain on Easter Day gives a good crop of corn but little hay.
Another good source of weather folklore is The Old Farmer's Almanac — a publication I always pick up every year. Why? I enjoy reading all sorts of interesting tidbits about weather, gardening, food, and even a bit of advice.
For instance, the weather folklore of the day when I wrote this column states:
• When cats place their paws over their ears, it's a sign of rain.
• The hours between 10 and 2 will show what the day will do.
• Dead branches falling in the calm weather indicate rain.
• The number of days that the lawn snow stays on the ground indicates the number of snowstorms that will occur during the following winter.
As a teenager, I often wondered what the explorers crossing the Atlantic did before they had the Weather Channel. After all, a sailer's life could depend upon the approaching weather conditions. Over the centuries, farmers and others whose livelihoods depended on the weather developed a rich treasury of weather lore. Some of it wasn't reliable, but a lot was based on principles that still guide weather watchers today.
A newspaper colleague of mine from the Grand Rapids Herald-Review in Minnesota was a weather geek, although he preferred to be known just as plain old Cowboy Bob.
Some of his favorite sayings were:
• When swamps smell, sit home a spell. Cowboy Bob's translation: Low pressure preceding a storm allows more odors to escape from swamps, ditches, sewers, etc. If the air suddenly smells foul, it often means that the weather will turn foul as well.
• Flies bite before a flight. Cowboy Bob's translation: When insects become increasingly troublesome, it may signal the approach of bad weather.
Yet while all this weather folklore is great, investing in a portable weather radio would be a good move. The portable weather radio alerts you in case of a severe weather watch or warning is being issued in your area. You also can use your smartphone to receive those notices as well.
But in the case of my mother and the older generation of El Defensor Chieftain readers, they'd rather watch the skies and predict weather trends using weather folklore or weather lore.
Can't say that I blame them...since the TV guys can't seem to get the weather right all the time.
And here's hoping for beautiful weather this weekend as we get ready to spring ahead on Sunday, March 8.