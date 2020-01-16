To our good fortune, Socorro is home to three women dedicated to music, the arts and this community - Eileen Comstock, Elise Brower and Ronna Kalish. At no time is this more evident than the holiday season when music and theater provide the backdrop for so many festivities.
Hundreds delighted in the joint Socorro Community Theater/NM Tech musical “Young Frankenstein” for which Eileen Comstock led the community orchestra in a great performance from the pit. More recently she led the annual community sing along of Handel’s Messiah and directed both the community orchestra and handbell ensemble in the Unitarian Universalist- sponsored holiday concert, a free performance of classical and traditional holiday music. Dr. Comstock leads the community band and orchestra in events through the year as well as playing multiple instruments herself.
For the holiday concert, Elise Brower, director of music for Socorro Unitarian Universalists, sponsored professional musicians (including her daughters on violin and cello) as well as playing in the handbell ensemble and providing piano accompaniment for Las Cantantes the women’s choir she founded in the 1980’s. In addition to performances with Las Cantantes, Elise accompanies other musicians and plays piano for numerous community events throughout the year.
It’s hard to imagine what the holidays would be like without performances of Dickens’ Christmas Carol and Mariachi Christmas brought to us by NM Tech’s Performing Arts Series via Ronna Kalish who also curates the NM Tech President’s Concert Series, free performances available to all. Ronna is also a major contributor to Socorro’s informal music scene playing various instruments and singing.
Although I have barely touched upon these women’s extensive talents and contributions, it is clear how much our community has been enriched by their passion for music and the arts.
I am deeply grateful to each of them and imagine I speak for many, many more!
Sandra Noll
Socorro