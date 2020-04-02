Based on the recent directive from the New Mexico Public Education Department that schools will close for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year, the NMAA and its Board of Directors have canceled the 2020 State Spirit Championships, the 2020 Spring Sports Season, and all remaining activities for the current school year. This cancellation applies to practices and workouts, in addition to contests or events.
Due to the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, the Public Education Department has closed schools and additionally addressed interscholastic athletics/activities as part of this process.
“We’ve been in close touch with the NMAA throughout this,” Ryan Stewart of the Pubic Education Department said the following during a press conference last week. ”They’ve been a really great partner and have been very much supportive of making sure that we are keeping our student-athletes and students who are participating in activities safe.”
Stewart later added, “for the rest of the year, all athletic activities and similar activities sponsored by the NMAA are canceled.”
The NMAA Board of Directors will hold a Special Meeting in early May to discuss summer regulations pertaining to practices/camps/conditioning and scholastic eligibility for the 2020-2021 school year.