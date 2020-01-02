Without a doubt 2019 was a banner season for Socorro County athletics. State championships, near state championships, injuries to star players and coaching changes were among the year’s highlights. Let us take a look back at the season.
Two teams come one game short
At 1-1 after two games it did not feel like the year for the Warriors football team in 2018. Early in 2019 it seemed like a similar season after an early loss to Tularosa 9-7. That would be incorrect. They went on an undefeated run from that point before the State Championship game. Socorro lead at halftime before multiple methodical drives by Hope Christian took the life out of the stadium. A field goal by Josh Walsh to make it 27-24 was not enough as the Warriors were forced to swallow the loss. Senior quarterback Payson Hicks, who had multiple turnovers, was not afraid to own up to his mistakes. “We had a great season,” he said. “But today we didn’t finish. I didn’t finish. This loss is on me 100 percent.”
The Warriors ended its season averaging tops in every statistical category except for being astronomically low in sacks at just 4 on the season.
Lady Warriors don’t quite finish
Head Coach Michael Olguin and his team were ecstatic to be in the 2019 NMAA 3A State Women’s Soccer Championships once they qualified for the finals as the two seed. At 17-4 during the regular season, the Lady Warriors appeared to be a force amongst all state teams. After defeating Rehoboth and St Michael’s 10-1 and 3-1 respectively, the final showdown was not even close as the Sandia Prep Sundevils wiped the floor against the Lady Warriors. It wasn’t coaching or players.
Every young lady was fighting out there. Prep was simply a better squad in this particular game. However, it is hard to argue that after taking over for former Head Coach Mitch Carrejo, whom closed out at 20-1-1, Olguin has not done an excellent job of moving the program forward to the point in which it is a top level program in the state.
Can the Steers ballers fail?
With Head Coach Jory Mirabal at the head the Magdalena Steers will always be formidable. The team took a minimal step back during the 2018-19 season going 25-5 and being bounced in the second round of the NMAA playoffs 57-45. The game was admittedly one sided as Pecos was the one seed and top Magdalena player Kyle Julian was dealing with a knee injury. The previous season turmoil has not seemed to affect Magdalena as they have come out of the box 9-0 to start the season with a ridiculous 635-252 point differential. Coach Mirabal welcomes the pressure.
“Our guys are growing up every day,” he said. “This is nothing new to us. We want the competition every game and I know this team can take it.”
The only undefeated team in District 6 for 2A, the Steers are tops as a team in both points scored and points defended heading into 2020.
New Mexico Tech welcomes new rugby coach
Gearoid Dunbar is one of the most foreign faces you would find in Socorro, because he is literally recently removed from another country. Hailing from County Carlow, Ireland, 24 year old Dunbar immigrated to the states living in Las Vegas, Nevada. At 17 he returned to Ireland with his family to play Rugby and got a degree in Sports Management at the Institute of Technology Carlow. Dunbar is also the Administrative Advisor at the Tech gym for all activities. On top of that, he also played for the Irish National Team during the 2019 FIL World Indoor Lacrosse Championships. His mentality is that players can call him any time if they need something off the field.
“A coach of mine got me interested in this type of career. This was one of the only colleges that specialized in rugby and it happened to be right down the street from me so I applied and got in. High school in Ireland is different than public schools in the states during the last two years. You study seven subjects. Scores are taken per subject and that dictates where you are allowed to go to college. A student can’t easily have their education bought. I was very fortunate to get the opportunity at Carlow I.T. and I am very fortunate to be here now.”
Warriors Baseball head receives Coach of the Year honors
After going 18-7 and earning the five seed in the 2019 State Championship, Head Coach Raymond Gonzales was awarded the District 3-3A Coach of the Year award, which was voted on by all participating District 3 schools. Gonzales received the award during an end of the season banquet which took place at the New Mexico Tech pool. Gonzales will look to continue to grow his young roster having graduated only five seniors in 2019. He and his assistant coaching staff will begin early season training later in January to begin preparing for what looks to be a late March start.
New coaches in high school sports
There were multiple coaching changes in Socorro County this year. Steers head football coach Rodney Leal stepped down mid-season, citing personal reasons, and interim coach Kelby Stephens took over to lead the team to a 6-5 record and first round State Championship loss on the road at Melrose. The Steers also welcomed a new Volleyball coach in Sara Sue Olney to replace the long time head coach Bryan Baca who stepped away in order to have more time to watch his son Josh play sports. After a brutal start losing seven of its first eight, Olney turned things around for the Lady Steers to finish with a winning record at 13-12 and a split in its four State Championship matchups. Finally, after one season, Lady Steers basketball Head Coach Boyd Lewis stepped down and now it is Marleen Greenwood’s task to lead the Ladys, which currently sit at 6-2 during the early portion of the season.
In Socorro, the big new face was JB Mauldin for the Warriors volleyball team. A long time figure with the team as his wife Joni coached in the past, Mauldin was able to achieve a 15-11record and an eighth seed at the State Championships. More than 20 years ago the Warriors football team was manned by Coach “Al” as he prefers to be called. He came back as an assistant to work with and support his son and Head Coach Damien Ocampo as they nearly took home a state championship.
Finally there was Dennis Walsh stepping away as the head coach of boys soccer after seven full seasons at the helm. Walsh and his family moved to Las Cruces and so assistant coach Billy Oxford, whom also coaches the Tech soccer team, took over at the helm. Walsh continued to travel as often as possible to serve as a volunteer assistant coach. The team finished 11-8-1 and were eliminated in the second round of the State Championships.
Golf wins State
The Warriors Boys golf team took home the 3A class State Championship after winning its division at the Rockwinds Community Course in Hobbs, New Mexico, on May 11. The team shot a combined 657 over the two day event which included multiple lightning delays. Along with Head Coach Russ Moore, the team was first honored at the Tech golf course, complete with a ceremonious jump into the pond off the 18th green. They were once again honored at halftime on the football field to present their trophy and state championship banners. Five players were named all-state in 3A. James Woods, Jeremiah Avery, Josh Walsh, Caleb Sager and Andrew Carrillo. Harley Richardson was also named all-state on the girls side.
Rodeo in Socorro
The New Mexico Rodeo Association had its 2019 kick off event at the Socorro Rodeo Complex on May 10-11. Multiple regional rodeo programs were on hand such as the PAFRA, CPRA, AIRCA, UPRA and GCPRA. Traveling all over the southwestern states, the NMRA rounded out its 2019 season in Socorro on October 11-12. Final scores for all athletes can be found on the NMRA website.
Perhaps the most highly attended event of the year was the New Mexico High School Rodeo on October 18. Current NMHSRA Queen Makayla Henson from Veguita, NM, was on hand to kick off the event. Magdalena’s Jaxson Mirabal was the overall champion and also came in first in the barebacking competition.
Wrestling event
“You have to be creative. Otherwise how does any program improve?”
That is current Warriors wrestling Head Coach Joel Partridge’s mentality. Four years in the making, the first ever “Wrestling Under the Lights” youth exhibition tournament took place at the rodeo complex. The grounds crew packed down the dirt so hard that many coaches compared it to being like concrete. Wrestlers from Texas, Grants, Gallup and Las Cruces hit the mat, wrestling multiple opponents as weight class was not a definitive guideline for this showdown.
The Warriors had previously taken home 3rd place at the Army National Guard State Championship in February with ten athletes taking home individual awards; Chailynn Amaro, Ayden Lewis, Andre Gonzales, Joel Partridge, Sean McNeill, Francisco Encinias, Orion Rottman, Nicolas Gonzales, Xavier Otero, Ian Jordison.