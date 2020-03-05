Selection Sunday took place on March 1 and seeding for local Soccoro county teams are set.
The undefeated Magdalena Steers boys team are set as the two seed and will start the tournament against the 15 seeded McCurdy Bobcats who come into the tournament at 17-10. The Pecos Panthers, who defeated Magdalena in the 2019 tournament, are again the number one overall seed.
At 23-5, the Lady Steers go into the tournament as the five seed. The team enters the tournament on a 12 game winning streak. They will begin by facing off against the twelfth seeded Questa Lady Wildcats whom enter the tournament with a record of 16-11. The Penasco Lady Panthers are the number one overall seed with a 27-2 regular season record. The Lady Steers lead in all national team statistical averages except for blocks. Senior Nicole Bilbo leads the team with a 17.3 points per game average.
While the boys team did not make the playoffs, the Alamo Navajo Lady Cougars go into 2A competition as the tenth seed after ratcheting up an 18-10 regular season record. Their playoff push begins on Friday night when they square off against the seventh ranked Pecos Lady Panthers. The Lady Cougars won seven of its final nine games of the regular season.
The Warriors Boys were able to sneak into the playoff picture as the 15 seed with a .500 record on the season. Things will be tough from the opening tip as Socorro starts against two seeded rival Hot Springs on Saturday night.
A season record of 21-7 has the Lady Warriors in a more favorable playoff position as the seventh seed. They will start things off against the tenth seeded Robertson Lady Cardinals who had a .500 record in the regular season. The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles enter as the top seed in 3A with a 24-2 record.
The playoffs for all classes will begin on March 6 with the first rounds taking place at top seeded teams’ home court before moving to the quarter and semifinals at the Santa Ana Star Complex. Championship games will be held on March 13 at the Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.