A total of 21 runners braved the cold during the Striders and Riders Valentines Day 5K event, the groups first outing of the 2020 season. Taking place at the Socorro Rodeo Complex, the top finisher overall was number 256 Sam Burleigh, coming into the finish line at 20:58. Kim Schaffer was not far behind at 21:36 with Joe Ulbrich rounding out the top three at a finishing time of 23.53.
Schaffer, Cottonwood Valley School Principal, was in good spirits as she caught her breathe and hit the refreshments table. At 58, Kim is a 40 year seasoned runner in which she got involved in running at a small school in Dallas, Oregon. She is a founder of the Striders and Riders group.
“I thought why not come out and have a fun run this morning with a bunch of fun people,” she said. “To be honest I have not been great on the lack of supporting (this group) because of being busy with life stuff. That is what got me out of bed this morning and running the course. Getting out of bed because I have to drink my coffee or other excuses do not add up to progress. I feel better today after running with people I enjoy being around.”
The course began and ended along the sidelines of the soccer fields at the Sports Complex. Multiple members of the Striders and Riders were positioned around the course to ensure runners and their families made it to the finish line safely. Striders and Riders President John Leeper was pleased with the turnout considering the late winter weather.
“Our city support for us is amazing,” he said. “They had gentleman from here at the rodeo grounds up earlier than we were setting up the course. It is a red carpet welcome in all of the right ways. I never get tired of the variety of runners as well. There was a pregnant woman participating today for example, which you would not expect at a 5K. She was smiling the entire way across the finish line. Every event brings new experiences which is why we do it.”
Connor’s Cause is the next official run for the Striders and Riders and will take place on March 28 at the Plaza.