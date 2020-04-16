Coaching in the time of Corona

On any given Friday or Saturday night in America there are normally more than 1 million boys and 2,400 girls on the gridiron, participating in the country’s most populated high school sport: football.
With schools closed and high school athletics cancelled for the foreseeable future however, coaches, parents, and players alike are being forced to find unprecedented ways to fill the void that would traditionally be spent on spring and summer workouts.
Socorro football coach Damien Ocampo and his team seem to be figuring it out.
“The number one thing is just to make sure all the kids and their families are as healthy as possible,” he said. “We’re definitely trying to be on board with staying safe and trying to do our part to combat this deal going around.”
And as opposed to simply spending time on the couch indulging in video games, Netflix and Hulu, Ocampo said he’s seen some good come out of this entire situation, and is seeing his players and their families staying safe in regard to social contact.
“From what I’ve seen actually, it seems like the parents are allowing the kids to get out there, just not letting them around groups with multiple other kids. But getting out, getting some fresh air,” he said. “It’s kind of been, at least in my eyes, a little bit of a blessing at times. Families may be spending a little bit more time together, getting to know each other a little bit more and kind of reconnecting. A lot of times kids, where they get to a point in their teens, they start drifting away from mom and dad.
“With social media and kids being connected to their phones it gives you an opportunity to reconnect with your family. I’m seeing a lot of pictures of families going on hikes and doing fun things together. It warms my heart that these guys are doing some of that. So I’m hopeful that’s happening everywhere.”
Ocampo knows though that the task of engaging with players and students is still one very much at hand and said whether a coach or a teacher, the responsibility to mold and educate young people and help them become better members of society is still very prevalent.
That may be a daunting task, but Ocampo sees the positive aspects.
“We have to find different ways to do this, so many people see at this as a huge drawback. But really what is it is, is an opportunity to get better at what we do and for us to be stronger,” he said. “So it’s forcing us to use social media, use online education, and that falls into sports as well; online education and character building through sport.”
Ocampo said the coaches are doing their part.
“We’re in constant contact with the kids, and not just to say hello,” he said. “We’re still doing our character building and our teamwork and everything online, so absolutely.”
The Warriors are currently conducting virtual team meetings twice per week, and three times a week they have kids check in with their coaches as well as their platoons, which Ocampo has split the team into. Players are required to connect with their platoon as well as their coach on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and team meetings are Tuesdays and Thursdays.
After a 10-2 season in 2019 and an appearance in the Class 3A state championship game, Socorro naturally wants to find its way back onto the field and into the weight room and classroom as soon as possible.
“I know there a lot of them that are chomping at the bit to get back at it. I know that us coaches, we’re antsy. I feel like it’s almost un-American not to be striving to get better,” Ocampo said. “Whether this thing ends up becoming a worse pandemic than it is or whether it subsides a little bit, it’s like a huge fire drill for the nation and the world. It gives us an opportunity to really look at how we can deal with this kind of disaster on this level so we can get better next time. All that means is that we have to find other opportunities to get better.”