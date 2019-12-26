The Warriors swim team finished off the 2019 portion of its season when they traveled to Albuquerque for the West Mesa invitational in hopes of grabbing much needed points that will affect rankings headed into state championships. Head Coach Deidra Vinson was having a blast on the side of the pool while also perfecting swimmers techniques before and after each event.
“We’re doing alright so far,” she said. “I feel confident and I told our group that by the second or third week of January we are definitely going to see our times cut. These kids are working their tails off with all of the other sports and once they can have a break and focus I’m sure that they will thrive. I’m already seeing it today.”
More than 15 schools from around the state were represented during the late season December 22 meet. Due to seasonal illnesses several swimmers for the Warriors were unable to attend the event. That did not hold out dedicated swimmers like junior Savannah Chewiwi from hitting the pool for both relay and individual events.
“I’m always excited to swim,” she said. “Freestyle is my favorite stroke because it’s the one that I am fastest at. I could go down the line about other styles, but swimming just makes me feel stronger every time that I’m out there in the pool. Now going forward I just want to get the best time possible at every event.”
The hectic atmosphere of high school swim meets combined with aquatic conditions often leads to slip ups for athletes. Warriors senior Kayla Botko slipped off the block during a freestyle heat and was not phased, laughing as she was vocal in cheering on swimmers of all teams no matter the school.
“This pool is great,” she said. “But mistakes happen and that’s part of swimming. Everyone here has been working their bottoms off. Encouraging others in the pool no matter where they come from helps fuel you when it is your turn to compete. That is my mentality at these events.”
Being the final time the team will see the pool in 2019, the Warriors will take to the water on January 4 during the Horsemen Invitational in Sante Fe before two straight weeks at Albuquerque Academy.
Top Socorro Times:
McKayla Fassett - 2nd in heat two for 100 yard breaststroke at 1:54.17.
Javier Acosta - 2nd in heat three for 100 yard breaststroke at 1:13.56.
Shannen Maniscalco - 3rd place in heat one for 100 yard backstroke at 2:26.35.
Maddie Armijo - 4th place in 100 yard butterfly at 1:05.85.
Savannah Chewiwi - 2nd place in heat seven for 50 yard freestyle at 32.34.