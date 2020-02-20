The Eclipse Gymnastics team were at the Route 66 Classic during a three day competition from February 14 to 16. Four Socorro athletes competed in the event that was put on by the Sandia Acrobatic Gymnastics Academy at its home facility in Albuquerque. More than 20 schools participated with gymnasts aged 6-10.
“As a parent I am so proud of this group” Team mom Amanda Durkin said. “We are kind of like the ‘Bad News Bears’ when we go to these bigger city meets. But we are proud of who we are. It is about hard work and that is certainly what these girls put in every day. Our girls don’t shy away from any obstacle. Watching these girls grow up and come into their own is something you can never forget.”
Competing in multiple categories including Xcel Bronze in two age groups and Xcel Silver in the younger group, Eclipse took home third overall as a team, the first time in which they have medaled as a unit this season. It was not a complete group as other obligations going on kept several gymnast doing other activities away from the meet.
Ranked as a top five gymnastics destination by the Albuquerque Journal makes the results by the young ladies from Eclipse all that more impressive. SAGA’s mission statement is to; “Improve all of the children’s lives by helping them realize and achieve their fullest potential with the development of their mind, body, and confidence through gymnastics.”
As of press time this is the final event locally for Eclipse. The national finals will take place on March 20 in Nebraska.
Top Scores:
Alondra Appochito - Bars 8.65. Beam 9.15. Floor 8.95. Vault 8.85. 6th all around.
Payton Durkin - Bars 8.6. Beam 9.0. Floor 8.15. Vault 9.1. 3rd all around.
MacKenzie Lea - Bars 9.0. Beam 8.6. Floor 8.65. Vault 8.85. 2nd all around.
Kathleen Johnson - Bars 9.175. Beam 8.7. Floor 8.45. Vault 8.7. 9th all around.