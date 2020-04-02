Despite people being self-quarantined to their homes, many local Socorro county fishermen and women continue to visit Escondida Lake for a day of fishing, hoping to get a nice catch.
The lake was sparse with less than ten fishermen going on the March 19 afternoon. Windy conditions were also a factor but did not prevent the local ducks from being out. Parents and friends, both young and old, enjoyed a peaceful time away from the pandemic, despite having to bundle up on the lakeside.
Don Lee Wade is a long time fisherman. He started at the age of five and does travel for both fishing and hunting as a competitor in tournaments both in New Mexico as well as other southwestern states. He recently finished a fundraiser tournament in Ouray, Colorado, in which all funds raised locally were given to younger 'Pie Town' fishers. He was happy with the catch he had.
"I've been here for about 30 minutes, and I've already caught a couple," he said. "Mainly small trout, but it's still a catch. I try to go fishing at least twice a week when I'm not working. My love of fishing is deep, and I want to share that with other people who love it every chance I get."
Don works on his family farm with his father, David Wade, owner of Wade Farms in San Antonio, NM. He was also there searching for a catch as the father/son duo were fishing on the southside of Escondida.
"Usually, I'm gone on the road with the hay," he said. "Being on the road as an alfalfa farmer is tough not being around. Once you get back, there's no better place to be than here on the lake with my son. So far, in this early season, we've been catching our five fish limit easy, which is all we can ask for. I'm proud to do this with my boy, and we're doing great."
Other daytime fishers were also onsite, utilizing the areas’ newly enacted water bridge from the 2019 construction which leads to the center island of the lake.