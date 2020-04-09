Amidst the COVID-19 virus and social distancing, student athletes are being forced to stay at home while also trying to stay healthy. All of the locks at Socorro High School have been changed. Spring athletes were the most affected as all of their sports were canceled across the state. Athletic Director, Physical Education teacher and coach Alex Johnson is adapting to find ways to make sure that kids stay healthy.
“The first week was normal because we were on spring break anyway,” he said. "When other places were freaking out for us, it was what was supposed to happen. When it really set in was that second week for all of us. This has really made me a better teacher and coach."
Under the statewide shutdown, teachers and coaches at Socorro
High School have been using social media applications such as Google Classroom, Facebook, and Twitter to keep the athletes both educated as well as in shape.
"For me, I've selfishly wanted to do a social media class all year," he said. "Social media has become the kind of thing that can literally make or break a player's career. All of the coaches at this level, as well as the next, are following these athletes. This is the perfect time for us to realize that if I want to get recruited, I have to use social media because there’s nothing else.”
Johnson and the rest of the football coaching staff started by having the athletes get attached to a Twitter account as well as follow the David Emanuel Academy Football program workout.
Johnson was in contact specifically with William Jewell College to decide on using the strength and conditioning plan from the David Emanuel Academy.
The routine for former and returning athletes in the fall is a four-day workout with a break on Wednesday. Monday focuses on body weights, mountain climbers, and lunges. Tuesday is at home training styles, such as push-ups and dips. Thursday is leg day with a rigorous routine using a squat ladder. Friday closes the week out with an emphasis on explosion and endurance exercises. Each day athletes are expected to warm up with 100 jumping jacks as well as do core training exercises in the middle of each workout. All workouts finish with a different type of burnout in which the athletes go until they must stop.
One challenge is that a new grading process has been released, and some student athletes do not have full access to online learning or the ability to stay in shape. Each teacher, including Johnson, is responsible for 12 children, which is called advisory. The responsibility is to contact the child’s family and find out if they have access to this new type of learning atmosphere.
As for senior Warriors hoping to play this spring, the opportunity to gain scholarships has diminished on the field. Johnson released a statement on Facebook about the situation; "With PED closing schools for the remainder of the 2019/2020 School Year, the same is true for all NMAA activities. As Athletic Director, my heart breaks for our student-athletes, specifically our wonderful senior class. I could have never fathomed that when we went home for spring break, we would not return. I was busy planning our fall athletic schedules, making sure weekly transportation was set up for golf, track, baseball and softball, and looking forward to enjoying the nice weather while watching our athletes compete. Needless to say, like you, I am thoroughly disappointed. That being said, I just wanted to take a moment to reach out and let everyone know that while this momentary darkness may be keeping us apart now, it is only temporary, and the Warriors will only come back stronger. While these are less than ideal circumstances, I'm a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. Remember, you are resilient, you are valued, you are missed, and no matter the circumstance, you are a Warrior, and that makes you special."
It was a very successful season for fall and winter sports in Socorro, highlighted by a near state championship for the football team. While next season is still planned to take place, Johnson is first and foremost concerned about the health of the players.
"There has to be a happy medium between the people that are freaking out versus the people who aren't taking this seriously. As coaches, the worry is we get back to playing, and then it (COVID-19) comes back. So we have to keep that in mind. But this group of kids is the most resilient group of kids that I have ever seen. All of the coaches here are beyond proud of this group."