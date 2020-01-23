For the second year in a row the SHS gymnasium hosted its Warrior Warfare Invite for the wrestling squad. A total of 53 teams from around the state came to compete for points heading into the State Championship.
“This tournament went very well,” Head Coach Joel Partridge said. “We didn’t need the matches as a team fortunately heading into state so we were able to give some of the younger kids experience. I was really happy with their presence on the mat because they fought hard.”
The two day event was a marathon for wrestlers, represented by more than 50 institutions and schools. The New Mexico Wolfpack took home first place with a team score of 367.0. Socorro Warrior Jr. Wrestling came in seventh at 234.0.
Athletic Director Alex Johnson saw multiple positives in the second year of the annual wrestling tournament and plans to continue the event in the future.
“I might be wrong but I think we’re the smallest school at our own tournament,” he said. “We have our success because of how coach Partridge has built this thing up. I cannot talk enough about how much I support what Joel is doing for these kids here. To be completely honest, if there’s a sport I could know less about personally it would be wrestling, yet we’re hanging in there with a 5A school like Rio Rancho. It’s great for these students. Our kids are very excited to hit the mat and it has the community buzzing.”
Assistant Coach Chris Rottman is also encouraged from what he has seen from a much improved team heading into the state championships.
“There’s a lot of younger kids learning on the fly and putting in their first mat time,” he said. “But they performed very well and fought hard out there. The biggest thing we’ve seen is the kids are listening more and understanding what us coaches are teaching them technique wise. Positioning and hip movement has been the biggest positive that I have seen out of this weekend.”
The Lady Warriors took second place during the tourney behind the Miyamura Lady Patriots as the team carried off their coach Nate Sellers to the locker room. Sellers was excited to have to have his team be a part of this tournament.
“Joel opened up this opportunity so we jumped on it,” he said. “Our team was excited to make the trip. Definitely our girls are the hammer and backbone for our team. We just need to work on urgency. When there’s time on the clock there’s time to win. That is what we preach in practice.”
Warriors coach Partridge was encouraged by his women’s team performance as well over the two day event.
“Our girls took away a second place trophy going up against a buzzsaw in Miyamura and I could not be more proud,” he said. “They fought their hearts out in this tournament and deserve nothing but praise for their effort. We continue to grow this program with both the boys and the girls. Our kids work hard every day and you can see how much better we get from match to match. The goal for us is a state championship and I know that we’re capable if we put our minds to it.”
The Warriors have four more invites scheduled for the regular season, finishing up on the road at Moriarty on February 5. District play will begin in Socorro on February 15 before the NMAA State Tournament begins on February 21.
Top Socorro Finishers:
Sylas Heras Quezada - 3rd place 6U girls.
Jovie Castillo - 1st place 8U girls.
Kiara Martinez - 2nd place 10U girls 55.
Abby Benavidez - 2nd place 10U girls 70.
Abrianna Romero - 3rd place 12U girls 85.
Sasha Gonzalez - 3rd place 12U girls 110.
Isiah Estrada - 1st place 15 & Under 75.
Juan Gonzales - 3rd place 15 & Under 120.
Patrick Woods - 2nd place 15 & Under 132.
Tanner Winders - 1st place 6 & Under.
Kadeyn McNeil - 2nd place 10 & Under.
Johnaven Robles - 3rd place 8 & Under 61.
David Gutierrez Jr. - 3rd place 12 & Under 150.