It is official. Star senior Warriors quarterback Payson Hicks has made his choice as he will be playing for the Western New Mexico Mustangs during the 2020-2021 season.
“I like the school and the program,” Hicks said. “I think that I will fit in well there. The coach (Frank Tristan) was very kind and I think that it is a good place to play. We get along very well together and I can tell he wants to win. I love the program they have there.”
Hicks finished 1st team all district and was named all district on the defensive side as well as KRQE player of the year in division 3.
Payson spent time living in Deming, New Mexico, before his family moved to Socorro so the concept of moving does not weigh on the young man. His father Dave Hicks, an Agricultural entrepreneur and current Socorro School Board member could not be more proud of his son.
“I’m super excited today,” he said. “My son getting ready to move on to the next level is something any parent is happy about. I drove him around to look at different colleges and he really likes the coaching staff over at Western. I think this is going to be a strong fit. I feel great for my son because it is so hard for someone from a small town like Socorro to get recognized. It’s very easy to get lost in the mix at some of the bigger schools and I think this is a nice spot for Payson.”
Having come back to coaching the Warriors, Head Coach Damien Ocampo spent the 2018 season with Hicks as a dual starting quarterback alongside graduating senior Clinton Wellborn. Payson’s role being center grew in 2019 as he became the on field general.
“All coaches play roles in a players life,” Ocampo said. “But this is completely on Payson and his hard working mentality. When nobody was watching he was doing the hard work. Anybody coaching him in the future should expect nothing less than the hardest working guy in the locker room. I expect nothing less than what I saw as his coach no matter what team he plays for. He put the weight of the world on his shoulders and it is a testament to the hard work and dedication that is within his heart.”
In his second full year in the position, Athletic Director Alex Johnson was elated to see another player from Socorro go through the signing day process.
“This is really cool for me,” he said. “Payson has a great relationship with coach Tristan from what I’ve seen and I know he is very much looking forward to playing with him. Where do I start with this young man. More so than football this guy exemplifies what it is to be a Warrior. Coach Luis Calzada summed it up best in my opinion. If Payson took even one day off the whole thing would have fallen apart for us. All I can say going forward to him is be you.”
Hicks plans to study Agriculture and Biology with the possibility of returning to the Socorro area and working with his father. Long term play in football is also not off of the table.
“They have a beautiful campus in Silver City,” he said. “Plus it’s not too far away from home. I also get to keep playing football, the game I love. It is going to be different and hard at first but I look forward to the challenge. Moving will be hard at first. Leaving my football days here in Socorro will no doubt be tough. I will never forget being a part of state championship and I would tell kids coming up to never forget the memories that you take with you. I’m excited to get in the program and the next phase of my life.”