It’s been only seven months since the New Mexico Athletic Association named girl’s wrestling as an official NMAA sponsored sport, and already Socorro High School has hosted its first district qualifier in the women’s group with seven home wrestlers competing in multiple weight classes.
Weight classes are divided by seven levels; 100, 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 145, 160, 182, 220.
Warriors Head Coach Joel Partridge said he was proud to host the first official women’s exclusive qualifier in Socorro.
“I can only speak for myself,” he said. “But I’m pretty sure all of the other coaches here today are with me that this is all about the girls and the work that they have put in. You can see it on the mat from all of these wrestlers. We are pioneering things here with our first district qualifier. As far as my team, all I can ask for as a coach is that they fight hard. Sometimes you’re going to be outclassed. End results do not matter. All that I’m concerned about is effort.”
Partridge, with the help of staff members and volunteer team parents and friends, put together multiple NMAA sanctioned mats on which the wrestlers could go to battle.
Teams from around the state came to participate, which included the Highland High School Hornets.
“We’ve always had girls on our team,” Highlands wrestling coach Robert Velasquez said. “Now that we have a full squad it’s nice to be able to bring up a group for the official qualifier. These are all young girls who are new to the sport. But they have been tremendous as far as working hard and learning from what we try to teach them on the mat.”
Velazquez and his team were among many groups from around New Mexico bringing wrestlers to Socorro. Shane Durant, a former member of the United States military, was also on hand at the event, bringing up two wrestlers from Goddard High School and one from Roswell High School.
“I expect nothing but fight and attitude in these girls,” Durant said. “Our group here today is ready to battle on the mat which is all I can ask for out of them. I want clean battles from everyone here because I know at heart these girls are kind and respect an opponent no matter where they come from.”
“I’m excited to see how wrestling is growing in our community,” Socorro’s Partridge added. “We are so happy to see what these girls have accomplished and are very curious to see what they can do going forward.”
“This is a culmination of the NMAA putting together a true state tournament for the girls,” Assistant Coach Chris Rottman said. “Our girls have been working hard just like our boys and I expect them to perform very well. We have a total of eight girls here today which is a great showing. In my opinion this is going to grow each year.”
The next task for the Warriors will be at the State Championships on February 21.