“I have no distractions. I am focused on the team in Magdalena heading into the state championships. Nobody on this team has any regrets and neither do I.”
That is the mentality Senior Steers guard Kyle Julian maintains going into the upcoming 2019-20 NMAA State Championships. Finishing off a perfect 25-0 year and cementing an undefeated season will be a tall task for the senior point guard. Before going to the tournament, Julian officially signed to play for the Northern New Mexico College Eagles in Espanola, NM after the regular season ends for Magdalena.
“There are no regrets,” Julian said. “Our coaching staff is so easy to complement because of what they do from top to bottom every season. In no ways can I thank my time with this team enough. We have left nothing on the table and we played our hearts out. We are a unit and I am so happy to be a part of this crew as we fight day in and day out. Hopefully we can take it all the way.”
Julian is confident with his decision to join the Eagles team, sighting that it will be the right fit for him going forward.
“God lead me to this decision,” he said. “I sat down with my family and other coaches as well to gauge my future both on and off the court. After thinking and praying on it Northern felt like the right path for me.”
As of press time the NNMC currently sit at 9-15 after an abysmal 1-11 start to the season. Entering his tenth season, Head Coach Ryan Cordova has flipped the switch as the Eagles are on a 6 game winning streak. Assistant Coach William Keys made the trip to Magdalena to welcome Julian to his squad during signing day. Julian will be joining a younger Eagles team with only three seniors leaving and seven redshirt freshmen or sophomores coming back for the 2020-2021 school year.