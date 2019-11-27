On a cold November 23 morning after a rain and snow soaked Friday the Socorro Striders and Riders hosted its third of four 5K races of the fall season with its annual Turkey Trot run. A total of 47 runners came out to the Socorro Rodeo and Sports Complex cross country course. In previous years the race took place on Thanksgiving morning.
“We’re experimenting which is why we did this the weekend before this year,” President John Leeper said. “A lot of people can be busy over the holiday weekend so we thought we’d try the weekend before. There’s plenty of mud out there which makes the runners compete on a true cross country course. The city has done a great job of setting up a course that screams to be run on.”
This years Turkey Trot was put on to raise money and goods for the Socorro Storehouse. A total of $135 in registration fees and 62 various cans of food were brought by runners to the event.
Typically at the finish line taking down scores and cheering on runners, long time Striders and Riders board member Beth Cadol got the chance to run with her five year old daughter Dru alongside her.
“We love being out here on the rodeo grounds course,” she said. “It’s great to be out in the desert and take in the beautiful early morning scenery. Dru participates in the Cottonwood Valley Charter running club and its become a tradition in our family. This was all fun and parenting for me. I already did my own personal run early this morning so that I could support my daughter on the course today.”
Not all participants were local citizens as the Striders and Riders are inclusive to all wanting to enjoy the outdoors in Socorro. Bryana Olmeda came to Socorro from Long Beach, California and is currently working under contract with the City Bureau Land Management Association as a field technician, mainly working on collecting and researching seeds around the Chihuahuan desert area in Southern New Mexico.
“A co-worker of mine encouraged me to start running when I first came here,” she said. “I got up to a few miles and finally trained my way into being able to do my first 5K here. This course out here was nice today. I typically don’t run outdoors but this was a great challenge that I very much enjoyed.”
The Striders and Riders will conclude its four race fall season with the Toys for Tots run on December 7. The event will take place starting and ending at the Plaza. Participants are asked to bring a wrapped gift that will be donated to local families in need.
Top 3 Turkey Trot times male and female:
Alvaro Alvarado - 21.00.
John Lempke - 21.49.
Sam Burleigh - 23.07.
Julie Ford - 22.25.
Stephanie Roussel - 22.40
Evelyn Byrd - 26.46.