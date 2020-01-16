The Lady Steers stumbled during its first round matchup, losing by ten against Crownpoint. The team was able to pick themselves up, winning two in a row and took home a consolation bracket trophy by defeating To’Hajiilee 60-44.
From the opening game one tip, the Lady Steers were fighting hard against Crownpoint and seemed to be in control defensively during a low scoring affair with a 10-9 lead at the half. The second half was unfortunately lopsided as Crownpoint took off to win 41-31.
“This was our second game coming back from Christmas break,” Head Coach Marleen Greenwood said. “Our team is struggling offensively and have been finding it hard to hit double digits from quarter to quarter. The shots we’re taking are high percentage shots but they don’t seem to fall. We just need more experience to be honest.”
Team leader Nicole Bilbo spoke on the need to come together after the team’s opening tournament loss.
“Coming back from break a lot of us are out of basketball shape,” she said. “We lost our mindset of winning. This is a great young group of girls and hopefully I can help lead the players by example.”
A big bounce back by the Lady Steers in days 2 and 3 with a big victory against Ruidoso lead to its consolation trophy.
The Lady Steers currently sit at 7-4 but remain tops of the District 6 standings with Alamo Navajo a half a game back.
The next challenge for the team will be on the road against Fort Sumner before hosting its next home game on January 21 against the Hatch Valley Lady Bears.