Once the lights came down at the SHS gymnasium the Lady Warriors came out of the locker room fired up for a big rivalry matchup against the Belen Lady Eagles. The stands were packed on both sides with Socorro winning a low scoring game 39-31.
Head Coach Lawrence Baca was a calming factor before the game for his team as they were fired up to hit the floor.
“We’ve just got to keep getting better and better every game,” he said. “Our team is fighting on every possession until the very end. We’re playing hard and some of our younger girls are stepping up after injuries.”
In the opening quarter both squads were sloppy inside and outside before senior Kaylena Ganadonegro finally found the bottom of the net nearly two minutes in. Socorro went on a defensive run in the first quarter, holding Belen to just three points. The Eagles made it a bit of a game in the second but it stood at 20-13 going into halftime.
During halftime local medical assistant Maria Aldereta was surprised on the floor by firefighter and now fiancee Ignacio Chavez when SHS principal Robert Stephens brought out Aldereta blindfolded on the court only to see a brand new engagement ring.
“The request happened from Mr. Chavez earlier today,” Stephens said. “We decided to keep it under wraps which is of course a challenge. I wasn’t planning on being out there tonight but it was an honor to simply be asked. Any chance I can get to be a part of the community is big for me.”
Fans still catching up at the concessions stand missed a quick comeback from the Lady Eagles as they cut it to a three point game thanks to strong interior play, forcing coach Baca to call an early timeout. The Lady Warriors went on a bit of a run but it was a close one all the way to the 2:30 mark when sophomore Taelene Fowler hit a dagger three on the left wing that silenced the raucous Belen crowd.
“I can’t take all of the credit there,” Fowler said. “We had good ball movement around the court and I just got lucky on that play. The other girls (Belen) were very physical which made this win tough for us and I’m glad I could get open in a big moment.”
The Lady Eagles refused to quit, including a late game steal and bucket by junior point guard Jasmine Gonzales that cut it to 5. It was not enough as the Lady Warriors pulled away.
“We’ve got great character,” Eagles Head Coach Chris Story said. “Our seniors never give up and keep fighting. We just need to do a better job going forward of closing out and finishing games. This is a rough start for us but the girls are fighting hard and we’re really close to a big breakthrough. Becoming that dominate defensive team that I know we can be is my main focus.”
After the game junior Tarah Apachito spoke about how the team was outplayed in the second half.
“One of our captains said in the locker room that halftime can be your best friend or your worst,” she said. “Fortunately our team is close and sticks together when we need to pull out a win. Our locker room is very positive.”
“Things don’t always go your way on the floor,” senior guard Deysha Townsend added. “It didn’t for me tonight. But as a team we always hustle and other players step it up. Belen made a lot of adjustments as far as ball movement and that is something we definitely need to work on.”
Coach Baca is happy with what he has seen so far on the court.
“I never tell the girls to be afraid of taking a shot,” he said. “But it’s always about taking the right shot which they’re starting to understand. In the locker room for example Taelene hit the shot in this game even though she was upset about all of the ones that she missed. You just have to let those go and keep playing.”
The Lady Warriors followed that up with a dominating home victory against East Mountain 69-34. As of press time the team sits at 6-1, a half game back from Hatch Valley currently at 7-1. They will begin 2020 on January 2 at home against Quemado.