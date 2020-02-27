It was not quite the script Socorro was looking for when the lady Warriors met Hatch Valley on Monday in the rubber game of their District 3-3A series.
With the top seed in this week’s district tournament on the line, Socorro struggled in the neutral-site game at Hot Springs High School in Truth or Consequences.
The Bears got out to a 6-0 lead before the Warriors could even get on the board. Then Hatch really took control, ending the quarter on an 11-1 run.
The only time the Warriors got the deficit below double digits came after Gabriella Paz knocked down a bucket in the second quarter to cut the lead to 21-12. But the Bears responded with a 7-0 run and gradually pulled away, winning 48-29.
The teams had split their two regular season games, each winning by two points at home and each finished with a 5-1 district record.
Overall, the Warriors enter the district tournament 20-6 and look for a couple more wins in the district tournament this week to pad their résumé before the state tournament seedings are announced Sunday.
Socorro earned their share of the district championship with workmanlike effort Thursday at home against Cobre.
But it took the Warriors a bit to get going.
Perhaps the spotlight that shined upon each of the Socorro seniors as they left the locker room for their final home game took a toll.
Or maybe it was just a case of somewhat overlooking an opponent with a major test looming.
Well, whatever it was, it took the lady Warriors almost a quarter and a half to really get rolling in their regular-season finale. Then they turned it on to solidly defeat Cobre 47-36 for a fifth straight win.
“We started off slow,” senior captain Deesha Townsend, who scored a team-high 12 points, said of the Cobre game. “I’m sure we were full of emotions, seniors. We all started and we were still full of emotions. We wanted to give it our all. We wanted to win, of course.”
The game turned midway through the second quarter when Indians star Skkyla(CQ) Guck picked up her third foul when she and Warriors center Kaylene Baca skirmished, each picking up technical.
“We knew that she was their best player and we had to shut her down,” Townsend said. “We knew she had three fouls and that was big for us and we had to take advantage of it. We knew we could do it. She was their best player and if we got her out of the game, we had to take advantage of it and we did.”
Indeed, over the next nearly 10 minutes between the second and third quarters, the Warriors put together a 16-0 run, turning an 18-13 deficit into a 29-18 lead.
Socorro had learned a little something about Guck when the teams played at Cobre as she scored 46 of the team’s 50 points. The Warriors were determined to prevent that from happening again.
“We went to more of a matchup zone type deal instead of man to man because up there, we were playing man to man and we let her get to the basket, fouling her Socorro coach Lawrence Baca said. “She was getting to the free throw line quite a bit. So we thought we’d back off a little bit, make sure we knew where she was at.”
It also helped that the Warriors took the ball at her, forcing her to play more defense so even though their shots weren’t dropping Guck was put into an uncomfortable position.
“We did a better job,” Baca said. “Obviously, we didn’t give up 50 points, or 46 to one person. We just changed it.”
And once she was off the floor, the Warriors turned up their press to force the Cobre players into mistakes.
“When she was off the court, we pressed a little bit more,” Baca said. “We got the pressure up a little bit more. That helped us. Everything goes through her. The minute she came off the court, we knew now was the time to put some pressure on them and the girls knew that.”
Baca admitted the senior-night festivities affected the Warriors’ early play
“We go through our whole warm up then we pause for 20 minutes so they get unwarm. The warm up went out of it,” he said. “It took us a little longer to get going again. It was sloppy early on but we cleaned it up. All I can say is the energy was there, the effort was there for all 32 minutes.”
And that was another key to the victory.
“That’s what won us the game,” he said. “We missed a lot of shots. We missed a lot free throws. Those things happen. That’s just part of the game. When we make our shots, we’re just very deadly. We just played with an all around effort. Hats off to the lady Warriors.”