Coming off of a big 40 loss against Bernalillo, the Lady Warriors protected its home court as they went away with the “M” Mountain trophy, defeating the Crownpoint Eagles 38-32 during the final round of the three day tournament.
“It came down to effort for us,” Head Coach Lawrence Baca said. “When we bring the effort and play with heart, these girls are capable of winning a lot of games. We tweaked a couple of things in particularly with our press because we were having a hard time dealing with zone defense.”
After an easy win during the first round against Reserve 57-22 the Lady Warriors looked unstoppable before having a scare on day two, narrowly defeating Lordsburg 53-51.
A fast 4-0 start for Socorro was quickly silenced by a run from Crownpoint which included multiple diving inbounds saves and lead to a 22-19 advantage at halftime. At that point team leaders like Deysha Townsend took the game over to insure the hometown victory and trophy.
“We wanted to play for each other as a team,” Townsend said. “All of us came out and we were hungry for a win. It feels good to go out there and defend our home court and see the way that we’re coming together as a unit.”
Crownpoint Head Coach Khadija Jackson did not expect to be coaching in the final round of this tournament and was very happy with the way her 7-7 team was able to string together two wins against Magdalena and Laguna Acoma, both by double digits.
“We got too comfortable with our lead tonight,” Jackson said. “Coming out of the second half we played too tight instead of playing loose and our brand of basketball. But honestly I’m very proud of our team. I think that they over-preformed here and it showed how good the girls can be when they give it their all. Our team can fight with anyone when we get the chance.”
After last weeks’ big loss, Lady Warriors coach Baca was very pleased and optimistic from the performance he saw from the team. He is also concerned on moving forward.
“The girls got a taste of a bad loss and needed to just stay focused. We can’t stay satisfied because our team has bigger goals. At this point anybody can beat anybody and our goal is to make the district championship”
Currently sitting at 12-2, The Lady Warriors are currently tops in District 3 with Hatch Valley sitting two games back. The tournament in Tularosa beginning on January 16 will be the squads next challenge.