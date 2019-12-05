After a 18-11 season in 2018-19 the Lady Warriors are back to work, and not a single player graduated out. As the seventh seed, Socorro was bounced in the second round against the Santa Fe Indian Lady Braves during the state championships last season. A previously younger squad, the Lady Warriors look to build on the foundation that has now been established.
“It always feels good to be back on the court,” Head Coach Lawrence Baca said. “The core group is coming back plus some key additions. Our girls saw last year what they are capable of doing and the expectations for both myself and the players are big. We’re just looking to build on what we know we can do. The feeling around this team is buzzing. You can feel it in the gym. Everybody is ready to go.”
Practices are currently being held at the Socorro gymnasium for two hours during the week. The Lady Warriors have a new assistant coach in Timothy Townsend, referred to by players as ‘Coach Tim’. He was active in the offseason AAU program in helping with player development.
“I was involved with the team coaching this summer,” he said. “They approached me to stay on for the regular season and I was all for it. I’m very excited to be a part of the Lady Warriors as we start to put in a lot of hard work to make a big run this year. This is a great group of girls we have that are ready to fight every game.”
Townsend, who was big on getting players off of their phones on the sidelines and on the court as quickly as possible, is the father of now senior team leader Deysha Townsend. She was excited to be back on the court.
“It’s different having my dad coach me but it’s a lot of fun,” the Lady Warriors star said. “It’s certainly unique and also a blessing to have him with our team. But I’m just excited and focused to be back out here to put some work in with my teammates to get better every day.”
Practice began with random shoot-arounds as Lady Warriors players spilled into the gym. Once the bulk of the team arrived leaders like Kaylene Baca went through a series of group stretching exercises.
“Being a good example is my focus this season for us,” Kaylene said. “Personally I need to step up my defense by working hard from start to finish in practice. That is my focus early on. Hopefully that will help us win games.”
Once the girls were warmed up coach Baca grabbed the whistle and started off with a series of dribbling drills, both right and left handed, up and down the floor. Next up was half court defensive training with Baca and coach Tim passing the ball around the Lady Warriors defense along the perimeter. Shooting drills from short, midrange and long distance finished off individual workouts before light scrimmages with rotating players took place.
Multiple injuries plagued the team last season. Senior Elysia “Lece” Gutierrez stressed playing safe on the court to some of the younger girls as she was wearing protective taping on her right shoulder.
“Staying healthy is a big thing for us this year,” she said. “Staying positive and maintaining a good attitude is also what we want to do every game. We have to play together in order to be successful. The plan is a championship for us this year.”
The Hatch Valley Lady Bears already have an early leg up in the District 3 standings having beaten Ruidoso in an early matchup. The Lady Warriors will begin regular season play during the three day Magdalena Tournament from December 5-7 before a two game road stint. Its first home game will be on December 19 against the Belen Lady Eagles.