Players from both the Magdalena Steers boys and girls teams had incredible seasons, and multiple ballers were named to the 2A state All-Regional teams.
After an incredible championship run during the 2019-20 season, in which they went 30-1, the Magdalena Steers boys team fell just short of glory after falling to Pecos by 10 in the final game of the 2020 NMAA 2A State Championships.
The bright end of the tunnel came with three of its five starters being named to the New Mexico High School Coaches Association All-Star Team.
Seniors Owen Olney and Jaxson Mirabal were named first-team with sophomore Joren Mirabal named second team.
“Hearing that I made first team is a great feeling,” Olney said. “All the hard work has paid off. My goal was never to let myself digress and always push further. I’m just grateful that we were able to finish the season because a lot of players in the other sports don’t get to finish. Athletes always want to finish their own personal seasons.”
Olney, finishing first all-state, citing the support of his family, who attended every game during his senior season, as well as his drive to follow in the footsteps of UNM Lobos great Royce Olney.
“The biggest benefit for me was my family,” he said. “Of course, there’s my coach and my teammates, but my family was always pushing me to be the best that I could be. I saw where they got in their careers, and I always wanted to try and fit into there. My uncle Royce is one of the greatest Lobos ever, so that was a big motivator for me. He was my role model and made me go hard every time I was on the court.”
Olney plans to continue his playing career but has not decided on a landing spot. His goal is to earn a degree in kinesiology and eventually enter the personal training field.
The boys' small schools Southwest All-Regional group was also announced. Along with Jaxson Mirabal and Olney, senior Kyle Julian was honored in the region.
“It’s a blessing to be included with my teammates,” Julian said. “Being able to be recognized as one of the top guys in that region is amazing. Overcoming a knee surgery when a lot of people thought that I couldn’t, and all the hard work made me feel that I deserved it. I was just so glad to be a part of this team. After losing the championship the very next day, we were lifting weights and trying to get better.”
After a slow start, the Lady Steers finished 24-6 on the season, losing in the quarter-finals against Lordsburg 74-43. The NMHSCA honored two of the Lady Steers as firstteam South All-Regional, senior Nicole Bilbo and freshman Hailey Apachito.
“I literally woke up and saw a lot of people that had tagged me on sights like Snapchat,” Bilbo said. “My coach also texted me and told me I had made the list. This is a good feeling because it shows that coaches know how good of a player you are,” she said. “It makes you feel good. All that I did was try to improve every single year on the things that I thought I needed to improve. Doing everything I could to be a better player.”
Bilbo will be attending Western New Mexico University in the fall but is unsure if she will be able to attend the annual all-star game in late July due to the coronavirus outbreak. She does not plan to continue her basketball career at the next level as she is focusing on her upcoming nursing program. Before leaving Magdalena, she wanted to offer a piece of advice to her now-former teammates.
“I want to wish my team good luck for next year,” she said. “Go out there and play with all of your heart and hopefully win state. There is no reason why you can’t do it. I love them all forever.”