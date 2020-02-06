An undefeated storybook run for the Magdalena Steers continues. They doubled up in the scoring column against the Alamo Navajo Cougars, winning at home 86-43 on a February 1 afternoon.
Before the game began, an auction to raise money for the Steers teams took place in the gym. Senior Kyle Julian auctioned off a cake that sold and was given back to be auctioned again three times, totaling in $425 raised from that item alone. All proceeds will go towards Steers team expenses.
While the team started slow, they quickly found success when they started attacking the rim. Julian was playing smart ball as the team’s floor general, creating for himself and his teammates.
“That was a fun game to play in,” he said. “The crowd was really great at providing us with the energy to get a nice win. As long as we stay focused on our 11 guys and what we can control, then we’ll succeed. We have to let the game come to us, and if we do that, it’ll be easy to see on the scoreboard.”
Magdalena allowed just four points for Alamo and was up by 20 after one. Pulling out to a big early lead, Head Coach Jory Mirabal started subbing in players only four minutes into the game to get needed experience and trying out some different looks on the floor. Alamo had a much better second quarter, scoring 18, but it was 48-22 at half time.
The second half was no different as Magdalena kept their foot on the gas. Seniors Owen Olney and Jaxson Mirabal combined for 49 with Olney hitting 4-of-8 three-point attempts and perfect from the free-throw line. Tack on six assists from Julian and 8 steals for Mirabal, and the Steers simply had too much firepower, allowing just seven points in the fourth.
“I thought we played well today,” Coach Mirabal said. “It was good for us to get a lot of different looks out there on the court. We’re constantly working on ways for us to get better. There’s not one thing we need to work on at this point. It’s more about fine-tuning. We are playing well, but there are moments when we can be vulnerable.”
While sophomore Joren Mirabal had 16 points, he did not shoot effectively with just 38 percent from the floor. After the game, he spent an hour and a half in the gym shooting with his older brother.
“This definitely wasn’t my best game,” he said. “Some of my shots just weren’t falling. It was just an off night. It happens. But our team played well as a whole. The bench played hard for us tonight.”
After the loss, Alamo Navajo Head Coach Marcus Pino has his team at 12-8 on the season and fourth place in the District 6 standings. The Cougars are on the outside looking in at the moment ranked 19 in 2A playoff predictions with five games to play. The Menaul Panthers visit Alamo tonight, February 6, at 7 p.m.
The 20-0 Steers, having won every game by at least 20 points, are above the national average as a team in all statistical categories. The Estancia Bears face the Steers tonight. Game time is at 7 p.m.
Prior to the boys game, the Lady Steers defeated the Lady Cougars 58-42. The loss drops the Lady Cougars to 11-7 and second in district 6. Their next game is at home against Menaul. The victory puts the Lady Steers at 16-5 and first in District 6. They also play Estancia tonight. Magdalena is ranked seventh, and Alamo is 13 in playoff projections.