The Magdalena Steers dominated once again during its annual spring semester homecoming matchup against its district rival Estancia Bears, taking home the victory 85-43 on February 6. Once again the team held the visitors to single digits in the first quarter, giving up just nine points while scoring 31 themselves in the opening period.
After a pour shooting night in the previous game against Alamo Navajo Sophomore Joren Mirabal put in extra work in a voluntary shoot around after the game. The hard work paid off as he exploded offensively with 36 points and an astronomical 92 percent day from the field, hitting 6 of 7 three point attempts. The young man simply could not miss. Senior Owen Olney kicked in another 20 points with Jaxson Mirabal and Kyle Julian also going for double digits. Jaxson also came up with 10 of the team’s 36 rebounds to give him a double-double on the night.
Things were wrapped up by halftime with the boys already up up 52-25, followed by another single digit defensive effort in the third with the Bears only able to put up 7. With the starters mostly coming out the fourth quarter was the only time Estancia won the stat sheet with an 11-8 finish.
During halftime members of the schools homecoming court were announced and presented to the crowd with those not playing wearing formal attire. Winners honored were; Danny Pino & Melody Summers, freshman class. Joren Mirabal & Cinda Laney, sophomore class. Mason Greenwood & Stephanie Lopez, junior class. Jaxson Mirabal & Breann Padilla King and Queen.
Before the boys hit the floor the Lady Steers dominated themselves against the Lady Bears, winning 60-18 and never giving up double digit points in a quarter. The team was up 20-6 after the first and Magdalena had 14 different scoring possessions that put them up by 30 or more points, most of which came in the fourth as Estancia became continually frustrated and started to commit unwarranted fouls.
Before hand the Lady Steers JV team were defeated by Estancia 30-22 which is what kicked off the Thursday evening games.
As of press time, the Steers remain undefeated and currently sit atop the 2A standings statewide with the Pecos Panthers hot on their heels with only one loss on the year against Santa Fe. The Lady Steers stand at 17-5 and maintain its top seed in district 6 and are now fifth in 2A in New Mexico. Both teams will be on the road tonight against the Menaul Panthers with the girls playing at 5:30 and the boys at 7 p.m.