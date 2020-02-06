The New Mexico Tech Miners hosted its first match of the 2020 season, a friendly against the Albuquerque Aardvarks. The game ended in a 35-35 tie.
“I was expecting the other squad to be a bit more physical today,” Head Coach Gearoid Dunbar said. “They were a bit more rough, but I’m very happy with how we performed on the field after our winter break. The guys really got going in the middle of the game, especially. The key is to get the guys to switch on mentally out there.”
In honor of the new year, the Miners have gone with new uniforms for the 2020 season, rocking a blue and white striped outfit, favoring more on the white side as opposed to the more blue colored jerseys from the past.
Before the game started Aardvark’s Head Coach John Avila was pumping up his team during warm-ups, yelling “Do you have a fact for me or an opinion, let’s get it straight out there people and go home with a win,” as the boys rallied together during the pregame huddle.
The Aardvarks brought a substantial group of fans along for the trip, including Rebecca Callahan, whose boyfriend Matt was on the pitch competing.
“We support the Aardvark’s all together,” she said. “We try to go to all of the games no matter where they play. Supporting the Varks is a big thing for us. Plus, we just love to watch the guys play.”
It was sloppy on both sides of the field to start with. Multiple passes were being short-handed, and tackles came easier than expected. Tech player Dane Robergs cited the state of the Miners team going into the game.
“We’re all rusty right now,” he said. “We’re all injured in different ways and had to go out at times during the match. Yet I thought we had some good turnovers and runs in the game. Hopefully, we can get all of the wrinkles out going forward. There is definitely no doubt plenty of effort in our team today.”
When the dust settled Miners scorers were Timmothy “Jimmy” Chavez with a double, Willy Urhle, Elijah Maranjo, J.R. Hart with two conversions, and Lucas “Alabama” Ford finding the In Goal.
“This was a hard-fought game,” Chavez said. “We started off sloppy then got rolling for a bit. Fitness is what killed us in the end. Definitely, a good start being our first game back coming off of winter break. I’m guilty of it myself because I didn’t stay in shape either. Fitness is something that we all need to work on. We want to be competitive in the Southwest region, and we need to work hard in practice in order to fight against some of these tougher teams for 80 minutes.”
Coach Dunbar was encouraged with what he saw from the team both on and off the field, yet still looks towards improvement going forward.
“My boys just have to play more rugby,” he said. “This game was a shock to the system having had three months off. We’re shaking off the cobwebs from winter break. I’m trying to schedule as many games this season for the guys as possible. Rugby is not like a lot of conventional sports where you can be good and just keep going. It takes a lot of constant practice as a collision-based sport.”
With games scheduled in Texas and Arizona, the biggest task circled on the NMT Miners schedule will be against the New Mexico Highlands Vatos later in the season, whom they have lost to the past two seasons. Coach Dunbar will lose eight starters going into next season and is on the recruiting trail while also focusing on a possible championship for the current squad.