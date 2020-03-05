Every week the New Mexico Tech Collegiate Climbing Team comes together in the ‘Cave’ at the Tech gymnasium to hone their individual skills before competing in events centered around the Rocky Mountain region.
“I would say this is one of the most close knit communities at New Mexico Tech,” senior climbing president Sandip Rai said. “Our group very much focuses on growth through climbing. Everyone that comes out, wether its here or at a local canyon, learns how to better themselves by challenging what they can or cannot do.”
Rock climbing is a newer sport to Tech having only been around as a club sport for four years. The goal of the club is to get a climber from the local school eligible for national competition. Head Coach Scott Roberts encourages both experienced as well as novice climbers to join in on the challenge of climbing both indoors as well as outside bouldering. Multiple ‘problems’ are presented to climbers each week to solve based on Roberts’ team curriculum. Coach Scott teaches both indoor and outdoor techniques when it comes to climbing, setting roughly 10 different ‘problems’ per week during Miners team practices.
“A lot of our climbers are better at outdoor bouldering,” he said. “Modern bouldering comes from a mathematics professor named John Gill. That is what resonates with the students here. Climbing is a sport for smart people which is why Tech students gravitate towards it. The community in Socorro helps to support our group and we all learn from each other. This is an activity anyone can get involved with and learn from.”
Practice’s take place Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Each Monday Roberts creates a mock competition for students to reach goals at the home course before hitting outdoor arenas. The Miners club has a rotating group of around 30 members during this current spring semester. Students as well as local community members are welcome to join the climbing group at any point throughout the season.
Sam Watson, a Tech junior student, began competitive climbing a little over two years ago when he approached Coach Roberts about the program while also gaining extra-curricular credit hours.
“A friend here at Tech got me into this,” he said. “He was so stoked about climbing that eventually he got me to try it and so here I am climbing every day that I can. This is one of my favorite things to do now. I think of the years before I was climbing and I wonder what in the world was I doing. I can’t see myself stopping climbing going forward in my life.”
“If you’re willing to put in the time we will accept anyone,” Rai added. “People who decide to dedicate themselves to this sport at Tech will get a lot more out of the experience than say going to a commercial gym because this is a community. Whether or not you’ve climbed before does not matter. We want to help anybody interested in becoming a part of this. The climbing community here at Tech helped me stabilize on a personal level and our goal is to do that for every student. It is a different community to fall in love with but also totally worth it.”
If you have questions about proper equipment including things such as shoes or chalk, Rai and the rest of the team are more than happy to fill you in on how to get started with the Tech Miners group. Beginner to advanced levels of experience are welcome to visit the cave with the most frequent outdoors destination being Box Canyon just west of Socorro. The team will next travel to Colorado for competition in the Rocky Mountain Region coming up in March and April.