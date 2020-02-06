Local Socorro gymnast Tatjana Castillo shined as part of the Gold Cup group at the 2019 New Mexico State Championships. Having started tumbling at the age of two and now in competitive gymnastics going on five years, Castillo has risen to a level five skill ranking at the young age of 12 and just wrapped up her second year of competition at the Junior Olympics level.
“Going to practice every day and doing what my coaches say is key,” she said. “When I’m at practice or a competition, it is nerve-wracking but also exciting. It’s also such a great feeling when you win. The nervousness feeds me because you need a lot of energy to do this sport.”
While being placed into a gymnastics program at a young age by her mother Rebecca, Tatjana was never pushed into the sport and has instead grown up with it. She went far beyond the initial introduction given to her by her mother. Her goal is the Olympics, and if not, that competing in gymnastics at UCLA.
“My goal is to be an Olympian,” she said. “I put in a lot of hard work and refuse to think that I cannot accomplish that. But I know that is something that I have to fight hard for. I will and will not be disappointed if I do not make that goal because it is hard, but it is also a tough goal to achieve.”
Tatjana practices Monday, Wednesday and Friday for three hours at Gold Cup Gymnastics school in Albuquerque. Before every practice, she focuses on her varying attributes needed for each individual exercise.
“I want to work on my technique,” she said. “You train your body to do whatever it is that you need. The key is to picture what you want to accomplish before you hit the floor. From there, it is all about muscle memory.”
Having seen her daughter's early passion for the sport, mother Rebecca Castillo started her off at Eclipse Gymnastics. With the obvious talent she saw, Rebecca enrolled her daughter into the Gold Cup group in Albuquerque to help further Tatjana’s dream of competing for a gold medal. Rebecca never pushed her daughter in the sport other than introducing it to her.
“My daughter really has the potential to go all the way,” she said. “I don’t want to limit her because anything is possible. I never want to think that the Olympics are so far fetched because we live in Socorro. She is such a strong little girl who gives her all in both school and sports. Once I saw her winning, it brought me so much joy. All of the travel and work as a mom is worth it because she is excelling at such a high level.”
Both of Tatjana’s parents put schoolwork before gymnastics, and the young lady currently holds a 3.6 GPA.
Tatjana was the Level 4 State Champion in 2019 out of G-Force Gym. She was tops in Level 4 in all age classes. It was her first year competing at the Junior Olympics level. While constantly working to improve her performance in the gym, Tatjana finds value in preparation and gives it her all on the mat.
“I love the sport and doing flips or whatnot,” she said. “But for me, this work is all worth it. For me, it is all about going in there and having fun at the gym. It would be awesome to represent the U.S.A., especially being somebody from New Mexico. I imagine myself moving somewhere and growing in the sport. Practicing every day is going to be a big part of my success.”
The most recent competition for Tatjana was the Fiesta Bowl in Chandler, Arizona, on January 26, where she scored a 9.4 in vault, taking first place in the category. She competed against teams from Idaho, Chicago, Arizona and Albuquerque. She has competed in three New Mexico meets this season in Ruidoso, Las Cruces and Albuquerque, all of which she received 1st place overall. The official Olympian cut off age for gymnastics is 16. Her next meet scheduled is the Simone Biles Invitational in Houston, Texas, on February 14, where she will meet the multiple gold medal-winning athlete.