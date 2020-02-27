Building on the Socorro-area teams’ history of success in FIRST LEGO League (FLL) robotics, three local teams came home from this year’s FLL New Mexico Region Championship with great experiences and multiple trophies, including the coveted Champion’s Award. This is the third year in a row that a team from Socorro has won the overall event. Now mentors for the three teams, the H.O.T. Squad won the championship in 2018 and 2019 and have moved up to the next level in the FIRST program.
The three successful teams, all from Socorro’s Cottonwood Valley Charter School, were the Coyote Bots, Robo Rosies, and Team KK. They were part of 36 teams from around the state that competed in four categories: robot performance, robot design, FLL core values, and projects with even more specific awards in each category. These include awards for overall Robot Performance Scores, Inspiration, Teamwork, Gracious Professionalism, Mechanical Design, Programming, Innovation & Strategy, Research, Innovative Solution, and Presentation. The championship was held February 15th in Albuquerque at the Menaul School.
Team KK, comprised of 5th graders Kailyn Woods and Keller Ford, advanced to the World Championships held in Houston, Texas, after winning the Champion’s Award. That award is given to teams who embrace FIRST’s Core Values while also achieving excellence and innovation in both the robot game and a project. Team KK’s project developed a working smartphone application for reporting grounds issues on New Mexico Tech’s campus. Their app, which is released on the Google Play store, came about after extensive research and feedback from Jason Hebert and Robby Montgomery of NMT Facilities Management, NMT Research Librarian Sarah Obenauf, and NMT employees Daniel Lunceford and Rachel Montoya.
The fact that they had a working solution to their researched problem merited additional review by event judges in the form of a callback. During callbacks teams get to present and describe their successes again for a finalist panel of judges. The team was also asked for encore presentations on their Core Values and robot design, which contributed to winning the Championship Award. After dealing with a malfunctioning robot during the robot game portion of the competition, the team was ecstatic to win the award. Keller Ford said he was, “so shocked and did not expect it.” He added that the team is really proud to have won this after only three years in the FLL program.
The competition judges also awarded the team with a nomination for the Global Innovation Award. This means the team joins the Robo Rosies and four other FLL teams in the running to be chosen as New Mexico’s representative in a special FLL innovation event at Disney’s Epcot Center.
The Coyote Bots, formed of Johanne Hansen, Niki Planck, James Si, and Maeve Sturgis, had a great day that was highlighted by the high score in the robot game for their second-straight competition. They are coached by parents Claes Hansen and Jiahe Si. With a total of 370 points in the event, 15 more than their closest competitor, they soundly won the Robot Performance Award. After two callbacks of their own, they brought home another golden LEGO award when they received the Strategy and Innovation award given for solid engineering practices and innovative robots. The Coyote Bots’ project proposed the innovative use of drones as a last resort emergency evacuation system to warn people of impending disasters like wildfires, floods, and toxic spills. After the event, Johanne Hansen said, “The event was super fun, but most fun of all was working with my teammates.”
The Robo Rosies, a rookie team comprised of Abby Cadol, Tatum Rosales, Alaina Sanchez, Avery Timmons, and Sarah Walsh, received recognition and a callback for an additional presentation as well. They researched and developed an idea for an outdoor robotic trash vacuum that can be used to keep community parks clean. Robo Rosies’ coaches, Beth and Dan Cadol, believe they likely received the Project Presentation award from the judges thanks to a fun 'commercial' they wrote and delivered as part of the presentation. On top of this, their robot performance put them in 5th place for most points scored.
An FLL Jr. Expo is also part of the Championship event each year, and allows kids aged 6 to 10 to build LEGO models and create posters that describe STEM concepts. The San Antonio Spurs LEGO League Team from San Antonio elementary school presented their ideas and work in the afternoon session. They are coached by David Hunter, a teacher at the school.
Next up for Team KK is dealing with logistics for travel to Houston’s World Championship, fundraising, and working to improve their project, robot, and presentations. They also are planning a meeting with NMSU’s Grounds department to see if NMSU would be interested in using a version of their app to streamline reporting of grounds issues.