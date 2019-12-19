Every year since the early 1990s the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association and Justin Brands have honored rodeo committees in each of the 12 circuits that have went above and beyond to ensure safe ground for the animal athletes of rodeo, specifically the barrel racing horses.
The Justin Best Footing Awards® program was created when Tom Feller, director of event marketing for Justin Brands, approached the WPRA about partnering on a program that would focus on the health and well being of the animal athlete. Not only does the program keep animal athletes performing at the top level, but it also recognizes the hard work and time rodeo committees put into making their ground as safe as possible for the barrel horse and all rodeo livestock.
Each year the WPRA membership recognizes the top three rodeo committees in all 12 circuits as well as the most improved ground committee in each circuit, which puts forth the extra effort to ensure their rodeo has the safest most consistent ground possible for barrel racing.
The following rodeo committees were recognized at the WPRA Star Celebration in Las Vegas on Dec. 5 at the South Point Hotel and Casino.
Turquoise Circuit:
- First – Socorro (New Mexico) Pro Rodeo
- Second – Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek (AZ) Pro Rodeo
- Third – Flagstaff (Arizona) Pro Rodeo
- Most Improved – Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo – Payson, Ariz
“We are very proudof this accomplishment and the joint efforts of all involved in making the Socorro County Fair and ProRodeo and the Socorro Rodeo and Sports Complex something that the entire community can be proud of," said Jim Dewey Brown, Socorro Rodeo Complex Director.